Yvonne Orji as Molly Carter in "Insecure." Raymond Liu/HBO

“Insecure” is coming to an end, and fans could use some resolutions. Here’s our wishlist for the final season:

Issa and Molly secure their friendship status. We love to see those TV female friendships.

Issa gets a love story we can all get behind. That means it’s time to end the Issa-Lawrence/Issa-Nathan web.

Molly embraces being an independent, single woman.

Tiffany finds the support she needs as she works through her postpartum depression.

Lawrence shows the makings of a great dad.

We get to the end of “Looking for LaToya,” the true-crime series highlighting the number of Black women who go missing.

