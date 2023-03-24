Thursday's testimony in the trial over a 2016 skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow kicked off with testimony from a clinical neuropsychologist who treated the man who is suing the actress.

Alina K. Fong testified via videotaped deposition about the care she provided to Terry Sanderson, 76, who has accused Paltrow of crashing into him and causing him lasting injuries and brain damage while they were both skiing on a beginner’s run on a Utah mountain in February 2016.

Fong said she first saw Sanderson in May 2017 and described him as complaining of a “myriad of symptoms,” including cognitive issues, fatigue, mood and personality changes, pain and headaches.

“By the time I saw him, he was struggling with these concussive symptoms for almost a year and a half,” she testified.

During cross-examination, Paltrow’s attorney James Egan questioned Fong as to whether it was possible that Sanderson’s symptoms could have been due to something other than the crash.

“Anything is possible but not probable,” Fong responded.

Sanderson’s middle daughter, Polly Sanderson Grasham, 49, testified that prior to the accident her father was “a goer.”

“I think people would describe him as fun-loving, very gregarious, definitely an extrovert,” she said. “(He) enjoyed people, dancing, outdoor activity.”

In testimony that at times turned emotional, Sanderson Grasham, who lives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, said a year and a half after the crash, she noticed her father’s “processing speed” appeared to have changed.

She described once seeing him sitting in a chair by a window in her house and said she “almost expected drool to be coming out of his mouth.”

“First of all, he wasn’t engaged with anybody,” she said. “He had kind of taken himself to a remote corner. That was my first real slap in the face of there’s something terribly wrong.”