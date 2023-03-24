Paltrow says she wasn't "engaging in any risky behavior" at time of skiing crash
Gwyneth Paltrow said she was not skiing in a risky way at the time of the 2016 collision at the center of her ongoing civil trial.
"I was not engaging in any risky behavior," Paltrow said, responding to a question from a lawyer from the team of Terry Sanderson — the man she collided with.
Asked if she was avoiding risky behavior because her kids were there, Paltrow said: "I wouldn't with my children there or without my children there."
10 min ago
Gwyneth Paltrow has taken the stand
From CNN's Cheri Mossburg
Gwyneth Paltrow has taken the stand in a Park City, Utah, courtroom in her ongoing trial over a 2016 skiing accident.
Paltrow is accused of crashing into Terry Sanderson, breaking four of the man’s ribs and causing a traumatic brain injury with lasting effects. She has filed a countersuit, claiming Sanderson crashed into her.
The trial is in its fourth day, with previous witnesses including a clinical neuropsychologist who treated Sanderson following the collision, an expert witness who spoke to Sanderson’s broken ribs, and two of Sanderson’s daughters who addressed their father’s behavior prior to and after the crash.
3 hr 50 min ago
Man suing Paltrow experienced a "myriad of symptoms" following collision, neuropsychologist testifies
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Thursday's testimony in the trial over a 2016 skiing accident involving Gwyneth Paltrow kicked off with testimony from a clinical neuropsychologist who treated the man who is suing the actress.
Alina K. Fong testified via videotaped deposition about the care she provided to Terry Sanderson, 76, who has accused Paltrow of crashing into him and causing him lasting injuries and brain damage while they were both skiing on a beginner’s run on a Utah mountain in February 2016.
Fong said she first saw Sanderson in May 2017 and described him as complaining of a “myriad of symptoms,” including cognitive issues, fatigue, mood and personality changes, pain and headaches.
“By the time I saw him, he was struggling with these concussive symptoms for almost a year and a half,” she testified.
During cross-examination, Paltrow’s attorney James Egan questioned Fong as to whether it was possible that Sanderson’s symptoms could have been due to something other than the crash.
“Anything is possible but not probable,” Fong responded.
Sanderson’s middle daughter, Polly Sanderson Grasham, 49, testified that prior to the accident her father was “a goer.”
“I think people would describe him as fun-loving, very gregarious, definitely an extrovert,” she said. “(He) enjoyed people, dancing, outdoor activity.”
In testimony that at times turned emotional, Sanderson Grasham, who lives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, said a year and a half after the crash, she noticed her father’s “processing speed” appeared to have changed.
She described once seeing him sitting in a chair by a window in her house and said she “almost expected drool to be coming out of his mouth.”
“First of all, he wasn’t engaged with anybody,” she said. “He had kind of taken himself to a remote corner. That was my first real slap in the face of there’s something terribly wrong.”
The actress and businesswoman was present in the Park City, Utah, courtroom as a jury was seated and opening statements began in the case. Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused Paltrow of crashing into him and causing him serious injuries while they were both skiing on a Utah mountain in February of 2016.
In the court documents originally filed by Sanderson and obtained by CNN in 2019, Sanderson stated that while skiing at Deer Valley Resort, Paltrow allegedly “skied out of control … knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, and four broken ribs and other serious injuries.”
Sanderson also claims Paltrow and her ski instructor skied away after the incident without getting him medical care.
According to Paltrow’s countersuit, she “was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff – who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow – plowed into her back. She sustained a full ‘body blow.’ Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologized. She was shaken and upset, and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning.”
Sanderson had initially sued Paltrow for $3.1 million, but later amended his complaint and is now seeking more than $300,000 in damages, according to court documents.
Paltrow is seeking $1 in damages, plus attorneys’ fees.
The judge offered instructions Tuesday to the eight-person jury and the attorneys for each side introduced themselves to the court before opening statements by one of Sanderson’s lawyers, Lawrence Buhler, followed by Paltrow’s attorney, Steve Owens.
Owens reiterated Paltrow’s claim that she was downhill from Sanderson before the collision took place.
The trial is expected to last about one week.
CNN has contacted a representative for Paltrow for comment.