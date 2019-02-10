Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Can you still call them a boy band, or are they now a man band?

Regardless, Backstreet Boys are nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

Nick Carter told CNN's Stephanie Elam the group has been performing their show in Las Vegas and worked on picking the right song.

"We were trying to find a song to launch Backstreet Boys into 2018." Carter said. "It took some time. It was really made for us in a lot of ways."

The Backstreet Boys were of course one of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s, and they are excited to be introduced to a new audience.

Not that they have ever really stopped being a group, even when they weren't recording together.

"It's like a marriage," member Kevin Richardson said of the bond between him, Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough. "All five of our wives are back there, but this is a marriage."

Also nominated in their category: "Fall in Line" by Christina Aguilera, featuring Demi Lovato; "'S Wonderful" by Tony Bennett & Diana Krall; "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper; "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B; "Say Something" by Justin Timberlake, featuring Chris Stapleton; and "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.