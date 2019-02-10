Live updates: The 2019 Grammy AwardsBy Lisa Respers France, Veronica Rocha and Brandon Griggs, CNN
Gaga, Gambino and others have already won Grammys today
Brandi Carlile, Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, and yes, "Weird Al" Yankovic already snagged fresh Grammy wins ahead of tonight's show.
The Recording Academy began handing out awards at a Grammy premiere ceremony held before the big event.
Carlile won for best Americana album, and Gaga took home two Grammys for her hit songs "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" and "Shallow."
Childish Gambino also won best rap/sung performance for "This Is America." Greta Van Fleet nabbed a Grammy for best rock album.
Yankovic took home a Grammy for his collection "Squeeze Box: The Complete Works Of "Weird Al" Yankovic."
The comic musician, who's best known for his parody songs, took to Twitter to share his excitement.
Backstreet's back, alright ... at the Grammys
Can you still call them a boy band, or are they now a man band?
Regardless, Backstreet Boys are nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their single, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."
Nick Carter told CNN's Stephanie Elam the group has been performing their show in Las Vegas and worked on picking the right song.
"We were trying to find a song to launch Backstreet Boys into 2018." Carter said. "It took some time. It was really made for us in a lot of ways."
The Backstreet Boys were of course one of the biggest boy bands of the 1990s, and they are excited to be introduced to a new audience.
Not that they have ever really stopped being a group, even when they weren't recording together.
"It's like a marriage," member Kevin Richardson said of the bond between him, Carter, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough. "All five of our wives are back there, but this is a marriage."
Also nominated in their category: "Fall in Line" by Christina Aguilera, featuring Demi Lovato; "'S Wonderful" by Tony Bennett & Diana Krall; "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper; "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B; "Say Something" by Justin Timberlake, featuring Chris Stapleton; and "The Middle" by Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey.
All eyes on H.E.R. tonight
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
She's up for a Grammy as best new artist. But lots of people are still discovering H.E.R.
Part of the mystery can be chalked up to the 21-year-old artist herself.
She's been pretty outspoken about wanting people to focus on the music, and not -- wait for it -- her.
To that end, she wears sunglasses and doesn't share her real name.
But fans figured out early on that H.E.R. is Gabi Wilson, a former child prodigy who blew viewers away when, as a 10-year-old, she performed the Alicia Keys hit "If I Ain't Got You" on "Today."
Ironically, Keys is hosting this year's Grammy Awards.
Is it a sign?
H.E.R. told CNN's Stephanie Elam Sunday that she shies away from the spotlight because she "just wanted people to love the music."
"With five Grammy nominations I think I made my point," she said
And with so many firsts Sunday night -- first time nominated, first time at the Grammys, first time performing -- the young singer was taking it all in.
She said she thinks it's a good time to be an R & B artist.
"I think a lot of people want authenticity in music," said H.E.R. who plays multiple instruments. "People want something that they can feel again."
She won her first Grammy during the pre-show when she and Daniel Caesar won best R & B performance for her single "Best Part."
H.E.R. is up against Chloe X Halle, Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith in the best new artist category.
How has Diana Ross never won a Grammy?
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
"The Boss" is one of her biggest hits, but Diana Ross has never bossed up at the Grammys.
With 12 nominations and zero wins, Ross is one of music's biggest stars who has yet to snag a trophy, despite fronting the Supremes, one of the world's biggest girl groups. She's also had a stellar solo career that has spanned decades, and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
She was, however, presented with the Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.
This year the Recording Academy invited Ross to perform at the Grammys because she is "One of the most influential artists and greatest entertainers of all time," who "has without a doubt made a profound impact in the world of music."
"Considered a trailblazer in entertainment, she was the leader of the most successful female group of all time and launched a timeless global solo career resulting in milestone chart successes and accolades, film soundtracks, and live concert box office records around the world," the Academy said in a press release. "Her magical journey, to date, includes charting an astounding 42 No.1 songs, 91 singles, and 59 albums, and she has amassed more than 100 million sales and streams with her historic recordings."
Ain't no mountain high enough to keep us away from you, Ms. Ross!
See all the Grammys' red carpet looks
After a year in New York City, the Grammy Awards are back in Los Angeles, where it's raining.
But a little damp weather isn't stopping artists from hitting the red carpet tonight.
Camila Cabello, Questlove, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Weezer and Ricky Martin are just some of the big names attending the show.
Check out the best photos from the red carpet here.
Why some high-profile nominees aren’t at the Grammys
Some of the music industry's biggest names won't be at the Grammy Awards tonight.
Taylor Swift is skipping the show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to Variety. The 10-time Grammy winner is filming the musical adaptation of "Cats" in London.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is so over the Grammys. She took to Twitter on Thursday to air her grievances after she said Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich stifled her creativity and self-expression.
"It's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me," she tweeted.
Kelly Clarkson, who also is nominated tonight, won't be walking the red carpet because she's on tour.
And Lady Gaga and her "A Star is Born" co-star Bradley Cooper are splitting award-show duties tonight. Cooper is attending the BAFTAs in London while Gaga will perform at the Grammys.
Gaga already nabbed two Grammy wins tonight.
These artists are performing tonight
The Grammys will be filled with star-studded performances, so get ready for a concert in your living room.
Here are some of the artists performing at the show:
- Camila Cabello, who's nominated for two awards, will be making her Grammy performance debut.
- Cardi B
- Janelle Monáe
- Post Malone
- Dan + Shay
- Kacey Musgraves
- Shawn Mendes
There's also a slew of celebrities presenting awards, including Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Meghan Trainor, Cedric The Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Wilmer Valderrama.
The difference between song, record and album of the year
From CNN's Doug Criss
You know your Kendrick Lamar from your Drake, your "Boo'd Up" from your "God's Plan."
You are your trivia team's go-to person whenever music history is the subject.
But we won't hold it against you if you don't have a clue what the difference is between the Grammys' Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.
Well, here's some help, straight from the Grammy website.
They have the most nominations this year and reportedly turned down the Grammys
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
The two artists who have the most Grammy nominations this year declined to perform at the show.
That's according to Ken Ehrlich, the show's longtime producer.
Ehrlich told The New York Times he offered rappers Drake, Lamar and Childish Gambino possible performance slots on tonight's show and was rebuffed.
"The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world," Ehrlich told the paper. "When they don't take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continues to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad."
CNN has reached out to the three rappers for comment.
Lamar leads this year with eight nominations, followed by Drake who has seven. Childish Gambino, aka actor Donald Glover, has five nominations.
The Recording Academy has made an effort to diversify its membership amid complaints that the Grammys are not an even playing field for minority and women artists.