Live updates: The 2019 Grammy AwardsBy Lisa Respers France, Veronica Rocha and Brandon Griggs, CNN
See all the Grammys' red carpet looks
After a year in New York City, the Grammy Awards are back in Los Angeles, where it's raining.
But a little damp weather isn't stopping artists from hitting the red carpet tonight.
Camila Cabello, Questlove, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris, Weezer and Ricky Martin are just some of the big names attending the show.
Check out the best photos from the red carpet here.
Why some high-profile nominees aren’t at the Grammys
Some of the music industry's biggest names won't be at the Grammy Awards tonight.
Taylor Swift is skipping the show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to Variety. The 10-time Grammy winner is filming the musical adaptation of "Cats" in London.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is so over the Grammys. She took to Twitter on Thursday to air her grievances after she said Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich stifled her creativity and self-expression.
"It's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me," she tweeted.
Kelly Clarkson, who also is nominated tonight, won't be walking the red carpet because she's on tour.
And Lady Gaga and her "A Star is Born" co-star Bradley Cooper are splitting award-show duties tonight. Cooper is attending the BAFTAs in London while Gaga will perform at the Grammys.
Gaga already nabbed two Grammy wins tonight.
These artists are performing tonight
The Grammys will be filled with star-studded performances, so get ready for a concert in your living room.
Here are some of the artists performing at the show:
- Camila Cabello, who's nominated for two awards, will be making her Grammy performance debut.
- Cardi B
- Janelle Monáe
- Post Malone
- Dan + Shay
- Kacey Musgraves
- Shawn Mendes
There's also a slew of celebrities presenting awards, including Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, Meghan Trainor, Cedric The Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Jada Pinkett Smith and Wilmer Valderrama.
The difference between song, record and album of the year
From CNN's Doug Criss
You know your Kendrick Lamar from your Drake, your "Boo'd Up" from your "God's Plan."
You are your trivia team's go-to person whenever music history is the subject.
But we won't hold it against you if you don't have a clue what the difference is between the Grammys' Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.
Well, here's some help, straight from the Grammy website.
They have the most nominations this year and reportedly turned down the Grammys
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
The two artists who have the most Grammy nominations this year declined to perform at the show.
That's according to Ken Ehrlich, the show's longtime producer.
Ehrlich told The New York Times he offered rappers Drake, Lamar and Childish Gambino possible performance slots on tonight's show and was rebuffed.
"The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world," Ehrlich told the paper. "When they don't take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continues to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad."
CNN has reached out to the three rappers for comment.
Lamar leads this year with eight nominations, followed by Drake who has seven. Childish Gambino, aka actor Donald Glover, has five nominations.
The Recording Academy has made an effort to diversify its membership amid complaints that the Grammys are not an even playing field for minority and women artists.
Remember that Grammy winners' list? The Recording Academy says it's fake.
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
A tweet purporting to be a leaked list of Grammy winners had some music fans up in arms last month.
The now-deleted tweet featured a video claiming to show all the winners.
The list included Cardi B's "I Like It" as winner for record of the year, and "A Star Is Born's" Lady Gaga as winner of song of the year with "Shallow."
But a spokesperson for the Recording Academy told CNN the list was a fake.
"There is no legitimacy to this," the spokesperson said. "Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes."
Red carpet look: Eve
Rapper Eve donned a black gown and diamonds on the red carpet ahead of tonight's show.
These first-time nominees are going for Grammy gold
From CNN's Ivory Sherman, Tal Yellin and Tiffany Baker
A Grammy is the music industry's biggest prize, and being nominated is no small feat.
Twenty-one artists received their first-ever Grammy nominations this year. Here are some of them:
- Bad Bunny
- Post Malone
- Ella Mai
- 21 Savage
- Shawn Mendes
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Jorja Smith
Why Grammy-nominated artist 21 Savage won't be at the show
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Eliott C. McLaughlin
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials detained British-born rapper 21 Savage in Atlanta last week.
The rapper, born She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is being held without bail based on "incorrect information about prior criminal charges," his lawyer said, further claiming that ICE seeks only to "intimidate" his client into leaving the country as he awaits the fate of a special visa application.
The 26-year-old rhymesmith, who has made his Atlanta upbringing central to his musical persona, was born in the London borough of Newham to British parents, according to a birth certificate obtained by CNN.
ICE says he came to the States at age 12 but remains a UK citizen. He entered the United States legally when he was a minor in July 2005 but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said. His visa expired in 2006.
21 Savage appears on the Grammy-nominated song "Rockstar," by Post Malone.