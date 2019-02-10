(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Some of the music industry's biggest names won't be at the Grammy Awards tonight.

Taylor Swift is skipping the show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to Variety. The 10-time Grammy winner is filming the musical adaptation of "Cats" in London.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande is so over the Grammys. She took to Twitter on Thursday to air her grievances after she said Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich stifled her creativity and self-expression.

"It's just a game y'all.. and i'm sorry but that's not what music is to me," she tweeted.

Kelly Clarkson, who also is nominated tonight, won't be walking the red carpet because she's on tour.

And Lady Gaga and her "A Star is Born" co-star Bradley Cooper are splitting award-show duties tonight. Cooper is attending the BAFTAs in London while Gaga will perform at the Grammys.

Gaga already nabbed two Grammy wins tonight.