Live updates: The 2019 Grammy AwardsBy Lisa Respers France, Veronica Rocha and Brandon Griggs, CNN
The difference between song, record and album of the year
From CNN's Doug Criss
You know your Kendrick Lamar from your Drake, your "Boo'd Up" from your "God's Plan."
You are your trivia team's go-to person whenever music history is the subject.
But we won't hold it against you if you don't have a clue what the difference is between the Grammys' Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.
Well, here's some help, straight from the Grammy website:
They have the most nominations this year and reportedly turned down the Grammys
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
The two artists who have the most Grammy nominations this year declined to perform at the show.
That's according to Ken Ehrlich, the show's longtime producer.
Ehrlich told The New York Times he offered rappers Drake, Lamar and Childish Gambino possible performance slots on tonight's show and was rebuffed.
"The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world," Ehrlich told the paper. "When they don't take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continues to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad."
CNN has reached out to the three rappers for comment.
Lamar leads this year with eight nominations, followed by Drake who has seven. Childish Gambino, aka actor Donald Glover, has five nominations.
The Recording Academy has made an effort to diversify its membership amid complaints that the Grammys are not an even playing field for minority and women artists.
Remember that Grammy winners' list? The Recording Academy says it's fake.
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
A tweet purporting to be a leaked list of Grammy winners had some music fans up in arms last month.
The now-deleted tweet featured a video claiming to show all the winners.
The list included Cardi B's "I Like It" as winner for record of the year, and "A Star Is Born's" Lady Gaga as winner of song of the year with "Shallow."
But a spokesperson for the Recording Academy told CNN the list was a fake.
"There is no legitimacy to this," the spokesperson said. "Grammy Awards results are not shared, even with Recording Academy staff members, until the day of the Grammy Awards ceremony, when names of the recipients are delivered by [accounting firm] Deloitte in sealed envelopes."
Red carpet look: Eve
Rapper Eve donned a black gown and diamonds on the red carpet ahead of tonight's show.
These first-time nominees are going for Grammy gold
From CNN's Ivory Sherman, Tal Yellin and Tiffany Baker
A Grammy is the music industry's biggest prize, and being nominated is no small feat.
Twenty-one artists received their first-ever Grammy nominations this year. Here are some of them:
- Bad Bunny
- Post Malone
- Ella Mai
- 21 Savage
- Shawn Mendes
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Jorja Smith
Why Grammy-nominated artist 21 Savage won't be at the show
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Eliott C. McLaughlin
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials detained British-born rapper 21 Savage in Atlanta last week.
The rapper, born She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is being held without bail based on "incorrect information about prior criminal charges," his lawyer said, further claiming that ICE seeks only to "intimidate" his client into leaving the country as he awaits the fate of a special visa application.
The 26-year-old rhymesmith, who has made his Atlanta upbringing central to his musical persona, was born in the London borough of Newham to British parents, according to a birth certificate obtained by CNN.
ICE says he came to the States at age 12 but remains a UK citizen. He entered the United States legally when he was a minor in July 2005 but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa, ICE spokesman Bryan Cox said. His visa expired in 2006.
21 Savage appears on the Grammy-nominated song "Rockstar," by Post Malone.
What you need to know about the drama between Ariana Grande and the Grammys
From CNN's Chloe Melas and Lisa Respers France
Ariana Grande has said no thanks to the Grammy Awards.
Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told the Associated Press that Grande, who is nominated for best pop vocal performance and best pop vocal album, declined to perform Sunday because she "felt it was too late for her to pull something together."
A source close to the singer told CNN that the show's "producers were dictating what songs she could sing."
On Thursday, Grande broke her silence and shot back at Ehrlich in a series of tweets.
"I've kept my mouth shut but now you're lying about me," she tweeted.
Grande, whose new album, "Thank U, Next," dropped Friday, had been included in promotions for the Grammy Awards on billboards and buses around Los Angeles in recent weeks.
15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys is hosting tonight
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Tonight will be the first time Alicia Keys has hosted a Grammy Awards show.
But she is no stranger to the Grammys: Keys is a 15-time winner.
"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," the singer said in a statement.
Keys actually filmed the moment she found out she landed the gig and then called her mom with the news.
