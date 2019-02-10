The two artists who have the most Grammy nominations this year declined to perform at the show.

That's according to Ken Ehrlich, the show's longtime producer.

Ehrlich told The New York Times he offered rappers Drake, Lamar and Childish Gambino possible performance slots on tonight's show and was rebuffed.

"The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world," Ehrlich told the paper. "When they don't take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continues to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad."

CNN has reached out to the three rappers for comment.

Lamar leads this year with eight nominations, followed by Drake who has seven. Childish Gambino, aka actor Donald Glover, has five nominations.

The Recording Academy has made an effort to diversify its membership amid complaints that the Grammys are not an even playing field for minority and women artists.