About the Grammys' women problem

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Yes, the Recording Academy has historically had an issue with a lack of women among the Grammy winners and nominees.

But damn -- someone forgot to tell tonight's show that.

The women presenters and performers have been killing it all night.

From the impassioned words of Alicia Keys and Michelle Obama to the singular visions of Janelle Monáe and H.E.R. to the female-driven Dolly Parton tribute to Kacey Musgraves' killer ballad to Camilla Cabello reminding us of why we love Havana and East Atlanta, it's been a total ladies night.

Then there was Cardi B.

Her performance was a basically a full-on cabaret show. And maybe a preview of her forthcoming Las Vegas residency?

It was fire okkkurrrrr?

Cardi's husband Offset clearly thought so too, based on his expressions whenever the camera caught him in the audience.

So, yes, lack of diversity -- both with race and gender.-- has sometimes been a problem for the Grammys. But tonight's performances so far have once again underscored the point that there's so much talent to be recognized.