Cardi B becomes first woman to win best rap album

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Cardi B just won best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy," becoming the first solo woman artist to win the Grammy in that category.

(In case you're wondering, Lauryn Hill won in 1999 for R&B album, not rap album.)

She was clearly emotional, appeared to be shaking and held tight to husband rapper Offset's hand, telling him at one point, "I can't breathe, babe."

Cardi then joked, "Maybe I need to start smoking weed."

She thanked her daughter, Kulture, explaining that her pregnancy forced her to get her album and videos done before her stomach started showing.

"I want to thank all the artists that took their time and did verses for my album," Cardi B said before turning to Offset. "You, husband, thank you."