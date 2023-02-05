Entertainment
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

The 2023 Grammy Awards

live news

Live

Chinese spy balloon

Live Updates

The 2023 Grammy Awards

By Tori B. Powell, Matt Meyer, Maureen Chowdhury and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:00 p.m. ET, February 5, 2023
18 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Showtime! The Grammys telecast is underway

The telecast for the 2023 Grammy Awards is underway in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena (yes, formerly known as the Staples Center).

Host Trevor Noah returns for a third consecutive year.

Some of the awards have already been handed out pre-show. Check out our updating list of winners here.

2 min ago

Harry Styles has arrived on the red carpet

CNN Digital's Photo Team

Harry Styles.
Harry Styles. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Harry Styles is nominated for five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for his album "Harry's House."

18 min ago

The view from the red carpet: Stars turn heads with dramatic silhouettes and loud color choices

From CNN's Stephy Chung

Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik.
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik. (David Swanson/Reuters)

Fashion-watchers have come to expect risqué looks at the Grammys, and stars are already vying for “iconic” status with dramatic silhouettes and loud color choices.

“Unholy” duo Kim Petras and Sam Smith showed up in bold red ensembles, the latter completing his outfit with a matching top hat and cane.

Elsewhere, Lizzo made an early statement in a flowy, tangerine-colored cape by Dolce & Gabana and Shania Twain paired bright crimson locks with a polka-dotted two-piece by designer Harris Reed.

Head to CNN Style for more red carpet fashion coverage.

Lizzo.
Lizzo. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

19 min ago

Smokey Robinson explains his "Gasms" title for new album

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Smokey Robinson was trying to break the internet last week with the announcement of his new album "Gasms."

During an interview for "E!" with LaVerne Cox on the Grammys red carpet, the 82-year-old legend said he was trying to stir up some controversy. He did just that with the provocative album title, and songs like "I Wanna Know Your Body," "I Fit In There" and "You Fill Me Up."

"When you say 'Gasms," people think 'orgasms,' but 'gasms' can mean anything that makes you feel good," the iconic singer said as he held his wife of more than 20 years, Frances Glandney.

Where there's Smokey, there's fire!

30 min ago

Taylor Swift has arrived on the red carpet in a dress to match her album

From CNN Digital's Photo Team

Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift arrived to the red carpet in a midnight blue dress by Roberto Cavalli.

It's a fitting look for the star's latest album, "Midnights," which was not nominated.

But that doesn't mean Swift, a staple at the award show in recent years, isn't going without recognition tonight. Her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" is nominated for Song of the Year and "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)" is nominated for Best Country Song.

45 min ago

Bad Bunny has already made Grammys history with his Spanish-language album

From CNN's Dan Heching

Bad Bunny performs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2022.
Bad Bunny performs in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2022. (Shareif Ziyadat/WireImage/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny’s album “Un Verano Sin Ti” has made Grammys history before the award show even begins.

The artist, who has scored three nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, has become the first to score an album of the year nomination for a project completely in the Spanish language.

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” which translates to “A Summer Without You,” is also the first album to receive an album of the year nomination at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys.

In addition to his album of the year nod, Bad Bunny scored nominations in the best pop solo performance and best música urbana album categories.

The Puerto Rican artist has previously been nominated for six Grammys and won two of them. Last year, he won for best música urbana album for “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” and in 2020, he won best latin pop or urban album for his second solo studio album, “YHLQMDLG.”

54 min ago

Beyoncé goes into Grammys telecast needing two more wins to break record

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Two is the magic number for Beyoncé.

That's the number of wins she needs to officially become the artists with the most Grammy wins in history. She currently has 30 wins (having already won two Grammys during the pre-show) and two more would have her surpassing conductor Sir Georg Solti, who has won 31.

Queen Bey has already done the damn thing when it comes to the Grammys.

With her previous 28 wins, she is the most-awarded female artist in Grammys history. And with her nine nominations this time around, Beyoncé tied her husband Jay-Z as the artist with the most career Grammy nominations.

The rapper had topped the list of all-time noms with 83, followed by Sir Paul McCartney with 81 and Quincy Jones with 80.

Jay-Z's additional nominations this year brought him to 88, which his wife tied when she added nine nominations to her previous 79.

1 hr 2 min ago

It’s Adele versus Beyoncé again at the Grammys

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Adele and Beyoncé
Adele and Beyoncé (Getty Images)

It seems Grammys 2023 will look a lot like Grammys 2017, with another high-profile matchup between Adele and Beyoncé.

The pair is facing off again with their nominations in major categories: record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

This time around, Beyoncé has nine noms and Adele has seven.

Of course, there are other artists nominated in those categories, but there is history when it comes to the self-proclaimed Bey super fan Adele and Beyoncé herself.

Adele swept the top honors in 2017 with five total awards, including album of the year for “25.”

Beyoncé won two, including best music video for “Formation” and best urban contemporary album for “Lemonade.”

It caused a major buzz among the Beyhive – as Beyoncé’s devoted fan base is known – and even complaints that racism may have influenced the voting.

Adele said in 2017 that she had voted for Beyoncé and paid homage to her during her album of the year acceptance speech.

The British singer called Beyoncé the “artist of my life” and her “Lemonade” album “just so monumental.”

It brought Bey, who was then pregnant with her twins, to tears.

Both women performed at the Grammys that year.

1 hr 9 min ago

In pictures: Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 Grammy Awards

From CNN Digital's Photo Team

The music industry's biggest names are arriving on the red carpet for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The nominations are filled with artists known for their sense of style, including Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny. And with presenters ranging from First Lady Jill Biden to Hollywood actor Viola Davis, fashion-watchers are expecting an array of looks on a night known for bold, eye-catching style.

See below for some of the best outfits so far, and check out our updating gallery of red carpet looks here.

Lizzo.
Lizzo. (Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Doja Cat.
Doja Cat. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Miguel.
Miguel. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Brandi Carlile, center, with Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius.
Brandi Carlile, center, with Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Questlove.
Questlove. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)