Two is the magic number for Beyoncé.

That's the number of wins she needs to officially become the artists with the most Grammy wins in history. She currently has 30 wins (having already won two Grammys during the pre-show) and two more would have her surpassing conductor Sir Georg Solti, who has won 31.

Queen Bey has already done the damn thing when it comes to the Grammys.

With her previous 28 wins, she is the most-awarded female artist in Grammys history. And with her nine nominations this time around, Beyoncé tied her husband Jay-Z as the artist with the most career Grammy nominations.

The rapper had topped the list of all-time noms with 83, followed by Sir Paul McCartney with 81 and Quincy Jones with 80.

Jay-Z's additional nominations this year brought him to 88, which his wife tied when she added nine nominations to her previous 79.