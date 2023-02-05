Smokey Robinson explains his "Gasms" title for new album
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Smokey Robinson was trying to break the internet last week with the announcement of his new album "Gasms."
During an interview for "E!" with LaVerne Cox on the Grammys red carpet, the 82-year-old legend said he was trying to stir up some controversy. He did just that with the provocative album title, and songs like "I Wanna Know Your Body," "I Fit In There" and "You Fill Me Up."
"When you say 'Gasms," people think 'orgasms,' but 'gasms' can mean anything that makes you feel good," the iconic singer said as he held his wife of more than 20 years, Frances Glandney.
30 min ago
Taylor Swift has arrived on the red carpet in a dress to match her album
From CNN Digital's Photo Team
Taylor Swift arrived to the red carpet in a midnight blue dress by Roberto Cavalli.
It's a fitting look for the star's latest album, "Midnights," which was not nominated.
But that doesn't mean Swift, a staple at the award show in recent years, isn't going without recognition tonight. Her “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" is nominated for Song of the Year and "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)" is nominated for Best Country Song.
45 min ago
Bad Bunny has already made Grammys history with his Spanish-language album
The artist, who has scored three nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, has become the first to score an album of the year nomination for a project completely in the Spanish language.
“Un Verano Sin Ti,” which translates to “A Summer Without You,” is also the first album to receive an album of the year nomination at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys.
In addition to his album of the year nod, Bad Bunny scored nominations in the best pop solo performance and best música urbana album categories.
The Puerto Rican artist has previously been nominated for six Grammys and won two of them. Last year, he won for best música urbana album for “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” and in 2020, he won best latin pop or urban album for his second solo studio album, “YHLQMDLG.”
54 min ago
Beyoncé goes into Grammys telecast needing two more wins to break record
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Two is the magic number for Beyoncé.
That's the number of wins she needs to officially become the artists with the most Grammy wins in history. She currently has 30 wins (having already won two Grammys during the pre-show) and two more would have her surpassing conductor Sir Georg Solti, who has won 31.
Queen Bey has already done the damn thing when it comes to the Grammys.
Adele said in 2017 that she had voted for Beyoncé and paid homage to her during her album of the year acceptance speech.
The British singer called Beyoncé the “artist of my life” and her “Lemonade” album “just so monumental.”
It brought Bey, who was then pregnant with her twins, to tears.
Both women performed at the Grammys that year.
1 hr 9 min ago
In pictures: Best red carpet fashion at the 2023 Grammy Awards
From CNN Digital's Photo Team
The music industry's biggest names are arriving on the red carpet for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
The nominations are filled with artists known for their sense of style, including Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Bad Bunny. And with presenters ranging from First Lady Jill Biden to Hollywood actor Viola Davis, fashion-watchers are expecting an array of looks on a night known for bold, eye-catching style.