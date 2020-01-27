Latest: The 2020 Grammy Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator offered up one of the more interesting Grammy performances in recent memory -- with the help of a blonde wig, fire and some old-school R & B.

Charlie Wilson, best known as "Uncle Charlie," and Boyz II Men (again) also joined the rapper for a unique performance of his song "Earfquake."

There was a whole lot of shaking going on -- and some full-on fire onstage.

No, it wasn't just the song that was hot. There were actual flames in the background. (You kind of had to see it to get it.)

Tyler, the Creator is known for being one of the more creative voices in hip hop at the moment, and he certainly just reminded everyone of that.

Oh, and he also showed up on the red carpet dressed as a bellhop, complete with a traveling case.