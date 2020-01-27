Latest: The 2020 Grammy Awards
Tyler, the Creator shakes things up with 'Earfquake'
Tyler, the Creator offered up one of the more interesting Grammy performances in recent memory -- with the help of a blonde wig, fire and some old-school R & B.
Charlie Wilson, best known as "Uncle Charlie," and Boyz II Men (again) also joined the rapper for a unique performance of his song "Earfquake."
There was a whole lot of shaking going on -- and some full-on fire onstage.
No, it wasn't just the song that was hot. There were actual flames in the background. (You kind of had to see it to get it.)
Tyler, the Creator is known for being one of the more creative voices in hip hop at the moment, and he certainly just reminded everyone of that.
Oh, and he also showed up on the red carpet dressed as a bellhop, complete with a traveling case.
Alicia Keys: We are 'standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built'
Alicia Keys kicked off her Grammys hosting duties in LA's Staples Center arena with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
"Here we are together on music's biggest night, celebrating the artists who do it best, but to be honest with you, we are all feeling crazy sadness right now," Keys told the crowd, adding that "Los Angeles, America, and the whole wide world lost a hero."
She continued that everyone there was "standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built."
"We never imagined in a million years we'd have to start the show like this," she added.
Describing she wanted to express a tiny bit "how we all feel right now," she brought Boyz II Men on stage for an acoustic rendition of "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," dedicated to Bryant.
"We love you Kobe," Keys said.
Best Pop Solo Performance goes to Lizzo for 'Truth Hurts'
Lizzo took the stage to accept a Grammy for her hit "Truth Hurts," and gave an emotional speech about how we should forget our small problems because we never know when our time is up.
"This whole week I've been lost in my problems, stressed out, and that can go away and priorities really shift," she said.
She added that she realizes "there's people hurting right now," and "we need to continue to reach out."
It was clear Kobe Bryant's surviving family members were on the singer's mind.
Lizzo concluded that she was happy to make music that "liberates people," and was grateful to be accepting an award.
"Thank you so much for lifting me up," she told the crowd.
Lovebirds Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani don't want 'Nobody But You'
The Grammys got a little bit country early on.
Real-life couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed their new single, "Nobody But You."
The song is on Shelton's latest album, "Fully Loaded: God's Country," which was released in December.
"The Voice" coaches dropped the music video for their duet last week. The video shows the pair enjoying coupledom, from eating french fries at a diner to hanging out with the other woman in Shelton's life — his dog Betty.
Shelton, 43, and Stefani, 50, confirmed their relationship in 2015.
Alicia Keys: 'It's been a hell of a week'
Hard stuff is easier to talk about when Alicia Keys is playing the piano.
The Grammy host seemed to touch on the Recording Academy's recent controversy as she serenaded the audience.
"It's been a hell of a week," Keys said. "Damn."
Former CEO Deborah Dugan filed a lawsuit last week against the Academy, alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.
Dugan says she was put on administrative leave three weeks after she sent an email to the Academy's managing director of human resources outlining numerous bombshell allegations against the organization and its "historically male dominated leadership," according to the EEOC complaint.
The Academy has denied Dugan's claims of it being "a boys club" and said in a statement to CNN earlier that it's "curious" that Dugan didn't raise the allegations until legal claims were made against her by another employee who alleged she "created a 'toxic and intolerable' work environment and engaged in 'abusive and bullying conduct.'"
On Sunday night Keys said "It's a new decade."
"It's time for newness," she said. "We refuse the negative energy. We refuse the old systems. Feel me on that."
"We want to be respected and safe in our diversity," she added. "We want to be shifting to realness and inclusivity."
Keys then launched into a song paying tribute to the nominees.
The Academy announced initiatives developed in partnership with its Diversity Task Force on Sunday, hours before the awards show.
Lizzo opens the Grammys
"Tonight is for Kobe."
That's how Lizzo kicked off the 62nd annual Grammy Awards along with her sparkly black dress and a performance of "'Cuz I Love You" backed by a small orchestra.
She then stripped down to a futuristic body suit when she launched into another of her hits, "Truth Hurts," with a troupe of dancers.
And naturally Lizzo played her flute, which she is well known for rocking.
"Welcome to the Grammys b***h," she yelled to the crowd at the end of her performance -- which earned her a standing ovation.
Lizzo is a favorite to take home some hardware tonight. She has the most Grammy nominations of any artist this year, with eight.
You may have missed Priyanka Chopra’s tribute to Kobe Bryant
Eagle-eyed fans noticed a tiny detail on Priyanka Chopra's nails as she walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas -- the number 24.
The writing may be small, but its meaning has huge significance. Twenty-four was the most recent jersey number of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash today.
Ozzy: 'It's been one rock and roll year for me'
It's been a pretty dark year for the Prince of Darkness.
Ozzy Osbourne appeared on the red carpet with his daughter Kelly and talked about how "this last year has been hell for me."
"I've had surgery on my neck," he said. "I announced to the world that I've got Parkinson's. It's been one rock and roll year for me."
The rocker said he's doing physical therapy five days a week, aiming to go out on tour this year.
"If I'm well enough," he said. "I'm working towards it."
His daughter said he's doing well with his recovery.
"How far he's come in the last week alone has been incredible," she said. I think coming out and telling his truth [about his Parkinson's diagnosis] has been a weight lifted off his shoulders."
Sharon Osbourne really, really likes Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas
Sharon Osbourne was taken with Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, who has already won a Grammy today for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.
Osbourne and Finneas, clad in similar floral suit jackets, made fast friends on the red carpet as Osbourne asked him about his music-making process with his sister.
Finneas revealed he and Billie sit with their mom and dad in their living room with daylight pouring in and come up with their music, adding that they record in a room that "smells like whatever mom is cooking."
Osbourne used the opportunity to kiss Finneas on the cheek as she said goodbye.
Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, then took the carpet with daughter Kelly Osbourne to say he is getting physical therapy five days a week and will face surgery for Parkinson's
disease. The rocker revealed last week he has been suffering from the disease.
Next up for Finneas and Billie is the release of their song for the new Bond movie, "No Time to Die."