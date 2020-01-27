Latest: The 2020 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift sends condolences to Kobe Bryant's family
Taylor Swift tweeted her love for Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa and their family after hearing the sad news that the basketball star had died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight," Swift wrote.
Swift has pulled out of tonight's Grammy Awards to support Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys who has filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.
Swift is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.
Grammy songs of the year offer some life lessons
The 8 tunes nominated for song of the year may, on the surface, seem to be mostly about love.
But take a closer listen and you may find some valuable life lessons.
Nipsey Hussle, Michelle Obama and Beyoncé have already won Grammys today
It’s already a day of firsts at the Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy began handing out awards during the premiere ceremony before tonight’s big event.
Nipsey Hussle won best rap performance, his first Grammy award, for "Racks in the Middle." The late rapper scored two other posthumous nods for best rap/sung performance and best rap song.
Former first lady Michelle Obama also snagged her first Grammy for best spoken word album for the audiobook of her memoir “Becoming,” bringing the Obama household’s Grammy count to three.
And we’d be remiss if we didn’t shout out the queen herself, Beyoncé, who took home the award for best music film for “Homecoming.”
Source says we won't see Taylor Swift tonight
Taylor Swift won't be attending the Grammys, a source close to the singer told CNN.
While it's not clear why the superstar is skipping the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.
Earlier this week, the "Lover" singer attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" at the Sundance Film Festival.
Recording Academy announces diversity initiatives on day of the Grammys
As the Grammys face accusations of lacking diversity and being a "boys club," the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Sunday it is adopting initiatives developed in partnership with its Diversity Task Force.
Recording Academy Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer Harvey Mason Jr. made the announcement in a message which was sent to his organization's members on the day of the Grammys.
The new diversity initiatives announcements came after rapper/producer/mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took the Academy to task Saturday night during his speech at Clive Davis' legendary pre-Grammys gala.
"Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys," Combs said. "Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be."
Kobe Bryant's death may cast a shadow over the show
The death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash Sunday is sure to cast a pall over the Grammys.
Bryant was beloved as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, who play at the Staples Center -- where the Grammy Awards are set to be held Sunday night.
Fans gathered outside the arena and set up makeshift memorials to honor the basketball legend, 41.
Some on social media noted that the Grammys plan to play tribute to another beloved Los Angeles star: rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed last March near his Los Angeles clothing store.
Nipsey, who was 33 when he died, is nominated for three posthumous Grammys.
Grammy award winning singer John Legend tweeted Sunday that he was "so sad and stunned right now."
"In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle," Legend wrote. "Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe."
Staples is also where, in 2017, the Lakers retired both of Bryant's jersey numbers ( #8 & #24), the first time that had been done for a player.
Tonight's performances will be filled with firsts
The Grammys are no stranger to incredible live performances, and tonight's lineup is packed with some firsts.
Lizzo and Billie Eilish will be making their Grammy debuts as both first-time nominees and stage performers.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton -- a real-life couple -- will perform together for the first time on the Grammy stage. Shelton is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance.
Here are some of the other artists set to perform:
- Ariana Grande, who is returning after a dispute last year.
- Demi Lovato
- Aerosmith
- Camila Cabello
- Jonas Brothers
- Run-DMC
The Grammys are on tonight. Here's what you need to know.
Music's biggest night is back.
The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are on tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted for the second time by Alicia Keys, this year's awards mark a first for many of the nominees.
Here are the nominees for the top four awards of the night:
Record of the year
- "Hey, Ma" — Bon Iver
- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish
- "7 Rings" — Ariana Grande
- "Hard Place" — H.E.R.
- "Talk" — Khalid
- "Old Town Road" — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Truth Hurts" — Lizzo
- "Sunflower" — Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the year
- "I,I"- Bon Iver
- "Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Lana Del Rey
- "When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go" — Billie Eilish
- "Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande
- "I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R.
- "7" — Lil Nas X
- "Cuz I Love You" — Lizzo
- "Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend
Song of the year
- "Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters
- "Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters
- "Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters
- "Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters
- "Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter
- "Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters
- "Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters
- "Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters
Best new artist
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
Many of these nominated artists — including Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more — are expected to give live performances at the awards.
Alicia Keys is hosting the Grammys for the 2nd year in a row
Singer Alicia Keys returns to host the Grammys tonight for the second year in a row.
In 2019, Keys became the first woman in 14 years to host the Grammys. Now, she is looking to top last year's show.
She has a lot to celebrate: The 15-time Grammy winner will be hosting one day after her 39th birthday.
Keys posted a YouTube video announcing she'd be returning to host the awards. In the video, she's having a conversation with the 2019 version of herself, coming up with ideas for the 2020 show.
