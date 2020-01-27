Latest: The 2020 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift tweeted her love for Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa and their family after hearing the sad news that the basketball star had died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight," Swift wrote.

Swift has pulled out of tonight's Grammy Awards to support Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys who has filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.

Swift is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.