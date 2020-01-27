You may have missed Priyanka Chopra’s tribute to Kobe Bryant

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

It's been a pretty dark year for the Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy Osbourne appeared on the red carpet with his daughter Kelly and talked about how "this last year has been hell for me."

"I've had surgery on my neck," he said. "I announced to the world that I've got Parkinson's. It's been one rock and roll year for me."

The rocker said he's doing physical therapy five days a week, aiming to go out on tour this year.

"If I'm well enough," he said. "I'm working towards it."

His daughter said he's doing well with his recovery.

"How far he's come in the last week alone has been incredible," she said. I think coming out and telling his truth [about his Parkinson's diagnosis] has been a weight lifted off his shoulders."