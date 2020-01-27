Latest: The 2020 Grammy Awards
You may have missed Priyanka Chopra’s tribute to Kobe Bryant
Eagle-eyed fans noticed a tiny detail on Priyanka Chopra's nails as she walked the red carpet with husband Nick Jonas -- the number 24.
The writing may be small, but its meaning has huge significance. Twenty-four was the most recent jersey number of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash today.
Ozzy: 'It's been one rock and roll year for me'
It's been a pretty dark year for the Prince of Darkness.
Ozzy Osbourne appeared on the red carpet with his daughter Kelly and talked about how "this last year has been hell for me."
"I've had surgery on my neck," he said. "I announced to the world that I've got Parkinson's. It's been one rock and roll year for me."
The rocker said he's doing physical therapy five days a week, aiming to go out on tour this year.
"If I'm well enough," he said. "I'm working towards it."
His daughter said he's doing well with his recovery.
"How far he's come in the last week alone has been incredible," she said. I think coming out and telling his truth [about his Parkinson's diagnosis] has been a weight lifted off his shoulders."
Sharon Osbourne really, really likes Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas
Sharon Osbourne was taken with Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas, who has already won a Grammy today for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.
Osbourne and Finneas, clad in similar floral suit jackets, made fast friends on the red carpet as Osbourne asked him about his music-making process with his sister.
Finneas revealed he and Billie sit with their mom and dad in their living room with daylight pouring in and come up with their music, adding that they record in a room that "smells like whatever mom is cooking."
Osbourne used the opportunity to kiss Finneas on the cheek as she said goodbye.
Her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, then took the carpet with daughter Kelly Osbourne to say he is getting physical therapy five days a week and will face surgery for Parkinson's
disease. The rocker revealed last week he has been suffering from the disease.
Next up for Finneas and Billie is the release of their song for the new Bond movie, "No Time to Die."
Taylor Swift sends condolences to Kobe Bryant's family
Taylor Swift tweeted her love for Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa and their family after hearing the sad news that the basketball star had died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight," Swift wrote.
Swift has pulled out of tonight's Grammy Awards to support Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys who has filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.
Swift is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.
Grammy songs of the year offer some life lessons
The 8 tunes nominated for song of the year may, on the surface, seem to be mostly about love.
But take a closer listen and you may find some valuable life lessons.
There's big yee-haw energy on the Grammys red carpet
Cowboy hats and fringe are having a big moment on red carpet tonight.
Between Lil Nas X's head-to-toe hot pink ensemble and Billy Porter's diamond fringe eleganza, the stars look ready to hop on a horse on the "Old Town Road" and ride off into the sunset.
Country aesthetic, but make it high fashion? Yes please.
Billy Ray Cyrus dedicates Grammy win to Kobe Bryant
Like many people around the world, Billy Ray Cyrus's mind is on Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.
The singer told CBS it was a "bittersweet" day given his Grammy nominations with Lil Nas X for their smash hit, "Old Town Road."
Cyrus also tweeted about Bryant's death after he and Lil Nas X won some early Grammys.
"So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," he wrote.
"I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter," Cyrus tweeted. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX #OTR"
Nipsey Hussle, Michelle Obama and Beyoncé have already won Grammys today
It’s already a day of firsts at the Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy began handing out awards during the premiere ceremony before tonight’s big event.
Nipsey Hussle won best rap performance, his first Grammy award, for "Racks in the Middle." The late rapper scored two other posthumous nods for best rap/sung performance and best rap song.
Former first lady Michelle Obama also snagged her first Grammy for best spoken word album for the audiobook of her memoir “Becoming,” bringing the Obama household’s Grammy count to three.
And we’d be remiss if we didn’t shout out the queen herself, Beyoncé, who took home the award for best music film for “Homecoming.”
Source says we won't see Taylor Swift tonight
Taylor Swift won't be attending the Grammys, a source close to the singer told CNN.
While it's not clear why the superstar is skipping the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.
Earlier this week, the "Lover" singer attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" at the Sundance Film Festival.