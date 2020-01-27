Latest: The 2020 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift sends condolences to Kobe Bryant's family
Taylor Swift tweeted her love for Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa and their family after hearing the sad news that the basketball star had died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
"My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight," Swift wrote.
Swift has pulled out of tonight's Grammy Awards to support Deborah Dugan, the former head of the Grammys who has filed a lawsuit against the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences alleging she was wrongfully fired after raising allegations of sexual harassment and irregularities with Grammy nominations.
Swift is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.
Grammy songs of the year offer some life lessons
The 8 tunes nominated for song of the year may, on the surface, seem to be mostly about love.
But take a closer listen and you may find some valuable life lessons.
There's big yee-haw energy on the Grammys red carpet
Cowboy hats and fringe are having a big moment on red carpet tonight.
Between Lil Nas X's head-to-toe hot pink ensemble and Billy Porter's diamond fringe eleganza, the stars look ready to hop on a horse on the "Old Town Road" and ride off into the sunset.
Country aesthetic, but make it high fashion? Yes please.
Billy Ray Cyrus dedicates Grammy win to Kobe Bryant
Like many people around the world, Billy Ray Cyrus's mind is on Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.
The singer told CBS it was a "bittersweet" day given his Grammy nominations with Lil Nas X for their smash hit, "Old Town Road."
Cyrus also tweeted about Bryant's death after he and Lil Nas X won some early Grammys.
"So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance," he wrote.
"I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter," Cyrus tweeted. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX #OTR"
Nipsey Hussle, Michelle Obama and Beyoncé have already won Grammys today
It’s already a day of firsts at the Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy began handing out awards during the premiere ceremony before tonight’s big event.
Nipsey Hussle won best rap performance, his first Grammy award, for "Racks in the Middle." The late rapper scored two other posthumous nods for best rap/sung performance and best rap song.
Former first lady Michelle Obama also snagged her first Grammy for best spoken word album for the audiobook of her memoir “Becoming,” bringing the Obama household’s Grammy count to three.
And we’d be remiss if we didn’t shout out the queen herself, Beyoncé, who took home the award for best music film for “Homecoming.”
Source says we won't see Taylor Swift tonight
Taylor Swift won't be attending the Grammys, a source close to the singer told CNN.
While it's not clear why the superstar is skipping the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album.
Earlier this week, the "Lover" singer attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary "Miss Americana" at the Sundance Film Festival.
Recording Academy announces diversity initiatives on day of the Grammys
As the Grammys face accusations of lacking diversity and being a "boys club," the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences announced Sunday it is adopting initiatives developed in partnership with its Diversity Task Force.
Recording Academy Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer Harvey Mason Jr. made the announcement in a message which was sent to his organization's members on the day of the Grammys.
The new diversity initiatives announcements came after rapper/producer/mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs took the Academy to task Saturday night during his speech at Clive Davis' legendary pre-Grammys gala.
"Truth be told, hip-hop has never been respected by the Grammys," Combs said. "Black music has never been respected by the Grammys to the point that it should be."
Kobe Bryant's death may cast a shadow over the show
The death of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash Sunday is sure to cast a pall over the Grammys.
Bryant was beloved as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, who play at the Staples Center -- where the Grammy Awards are set to be held Sunday night.
Fans gathered outside the arena and set up makeshift memorials to honor the basketball legend, 41.
Some on social media noted that the Grammys plan to play tribute to another beloved Los Angeles star: rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was shot and killed last March near his Los Angeles clothing store.
Nipsey, who was 33 when he died, is nominated for three posthumous Grammys.
Grammy award winning singer John Legend tweeted Sunday that he was "so sad and stunned right now."
"In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle," Legend wrote. "Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe."
Staples is also where, in 2017, the Lakers retired both of Bryant's jersey numbers ( #8 & #24), the first time that had been done for a player.
Tonight's performances will be filled with firsts
The Grammys are no stranger to incredible live performances, and tonight's lineup is packed with some firsts.
Lizzo and Billie Eilish will be making their Grammy debuts as both first-time nominees and stage performers.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton -- a real-life couple -- will perform together for the first time on the Grammy stage. Shelton is also nominated for Best Country Solo Performance.
Here are some of the other artists set to perform:
- Ariana Grande, who is returning after a dispute last year.
- Demi Lovato
- Aerosmith
- Camila Cabello
- Jonas Brothers
- Run-DMC