12 min ago

Here's why NBC said it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022

From CNN's Frank Pallotta and Brian Lowry

The Golden Globes will not be airing on NBC next year, temporarily ending a decades-long relationship between the network and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – the nonprofit responsible for the awards.

The network announced that it would not carry the show in 2022 after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity as well as ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members, such as a hotel stay in connection with an "Emily in Paris" junket.

Those revelations, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, have prompted several major outlets, including Netflix and WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company, to announce that they would not participate in any Globes-related events until the issues had been adequately addressed.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a statement on Monday.

The network added that assuming the organization "executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

The Times reporting found that the group has no Black members, and raised questions about benefits received by some members stemming from the millions that NBC pays for the right to televise the event, which has traditionally been one of the highest rated in the awards calendar.

This year, however, ratings have plummeted for award shows across the board, including the Globes, due to a confluence of factors, foremost among them the coronavirus pandemic. The show, which was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, was watched by 6.9 million, the lowest rating since the program moved to NBC in the 1990s.

37 min ago

Organization behind the Golden Globes pledges to make changes

From CNN's Chloe Melas

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) released a statement on its website pledging to make changes as it faces growing pressure.

"Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible remains the top priority for our organization. We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large."

The organization outlined a timeline for reforms that "demonstrates our commitment to achieving these goals with extreme urgency."

You can see the full timeline here.

45 min ago

Here's the latest on the backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Tom Cruise has returned his Golden Globe Awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a source close to the actor told CNN on Monday.

Cruise won the best actor Globes for his performances in "Jerry Maguire" in 1997 and "Born on the Fourth of July" in 1990, and the best supporting actor award for "Magnolia" in 2000.

The move comes amid growing controversy surrounding the HFPA — the organization behind the Globes — for its lack of diversity, specifically no Black members, and ethical questions related to financial benefits to some of its 87 members brought to light in a February investigation by the Los Angeles Times.

NBC announced Monday that it would not broadcast the show in 2022.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC told CNN Business.

Prior to NBC's announcement, Scarlett Johansson issued a statement calling for the entertainment community to take a step back from participating in events sponsored by the HFPA.

"As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows," she said in a statement to Variety and confirmed by CNN. "In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."