Isn't diversity an issue for all the awards shows?
From CNN"s Lisa Respers France
The Golden Globes are being called out for its seeming lack of diversity, but they are far from the only ones to face such complaints.
#OscarsSoWhite began in 2015 after Twitter user April Reign used it to lament the lack of diversity at the Academy Awards.
That began a conversation during the next few years that has continued to this day about the need for more diverse faces both in front of and behind the camera.
In 2017 Reign told CNN it wasn't just a Back and White issue.
“#OscarsSoWhite is about all races and genders and sexual orientations,” she said. “In 2017, why haven’t we had an LGBT rom-com? We have the phenomenal Sir Patrick Stewart playing a disabled superhero in ‘X Men,’ but why haven’t we had a disabled actor or actress playing a superhero?”
A check of social media every year when the nominations are announced shows that people have definite feelings about whether the awards shows —and Hollywood by extension — is reflective of its audience.
24 min ago
What's the difference between the Globes, the Oscars and the SAGs?
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Awards season is super busy for us entertainment journalists (think multiple Super Bowls without the snacks that come along with that big game) and while there are plenty, the big three when it comes to acting are the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the granddaddy if them all, the Academy Awards a.k.a. the Oscars.
But how are they different?
Glad you asked.
The Oscars: The oldest having begun in 1929, this award celebrates the best in film achievement which includes everything from acting to directing to best sound editing.
The statues are awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, with the winners chosen by the voting members of the Academy. That's not just anyone, by the way, membership to the Academy is by invitation only.
It's usually the final awards show of the season.
The Golden Globe Awards: They began in 1944, and these awards go to the best in television and domestic and international film as determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Not long after its founding, the awards ceremony made some changes.
"In 1951 the association decided to divide the best film, actor and actress nominees into two categories — drama, and musical or comedy — so that no genre would be slighted," according to its site. "In 1952, the HFPA created the Cecil B. deMille Award to recognize 'outstanding contribution to the entertainment field.' The award’s first recipient was deMille himself."
There are less than 100 members of HFPA and they are the voting body for the awards.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards: The SAG Awards as they are commonly known are presented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists shorthanded SAG-AFTRA.
According to its site the union "represents approximately 160,000 performers and media professionals across 25 locals in the United States who work in film and digital motion pictures, television programs, commercials, video games, corporate/educational and non-broadcast productions, new media, television and radio news outlets, as well as major label recording artists."
Awards are voted on by the union membership and recognizes excellence in film and prime time television. The ceremony was founded in 1952, but the show didn't become a thing until it started airing in 1995.
It is currently aired on TNT and TBS which is owned by CNN's parent company.
57 min ago
Here's why NBC said it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022
The network announced that it would not carry the show in 2022 after controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity as well as ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members, such as a hotel stay in connection with an "Emily in Paris" junket.
Those revelations, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, have prompted several major outlets, including Netflix and WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company, to announce that they would not participate in any Globes-related events until the issues had been adequately addressed.
"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a statement on Monday.
The network added that assuming the organization "executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."
The Times reporting found that the group has no Black members, and raised questions about benefits received by some members stemming from the millions that NBC pays for the right to televise the event, which has traditionally been one of the highest rated in the awards calendar.
This year, however, ratings have plummeted for award shows across the board, including the Globes, due to a confluence of factors, foremost among them the coronavirus pandemic. The show, which was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, was watched by 6.9 million, the lowest rating since the program moved to NBC in the 1990s.
1 hr 22 min ago
Organization behind the Golden Globes pledges to make changes
From CNN's Chloe Melas
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) released a statement on its website pledging to make changes as it faces growing pressure.
"Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly – and as thoughtfully – as possible remains the top priority for our organization. We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large."
The organization outlined a timeline for reforms that "demonstrates our commitment to achieving these goals with extreme urgency."
Here's the latest on the backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Tom Cruise has returned his Golden Globe Awards to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a source close to the actor told CNN on Monday.
Cruise won the best actor Globes for his performances in "Jerry Maguire" in 1997 and "Born on the Fourth of July" in 1990, and the best supporting actor award for "Magnolia" in 2000.
The move comes amid growing controversy surrounding the HFPA — the organization behind the Globes — for its lack of diversity, specifically no Black members, and ethical questions related to financial benefits to some of its 87 members brought to light in a February investigation by the Los Angeles Times.
NBC announced Monday that it would not broadcast the show in 2022.
"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC told CNN Business.
Prior to NBC's announcement, Scarlett Johansson issued a statement calling for the entertainment community to take a step back from participating in events sponsored by the HFPA.
"As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows," she said in a statement to Variety and confirmed by CNN. "In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole."