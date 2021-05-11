It's not all been bad for the Globes.

They've had some moments that have resonated with viewers.

Actress Marlee Matlin shows off her Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture drama in 1987. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

In 1987, deaf actress Marlee Matlin won the best actress award for her portrayal as a deaf student in the film "Children of a Lesser God."

Matlin took to the stage with her interpreter and joked "I'm not much of a speaker, he is."

Activists for the hearing impaired and others cheered

Ving Rhames won best actor in 1998 for his portrayal of real life flamboyant promoter Don King in HBO's "Don King: Only in America" (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company).

During his tearful acceptance speech, Rhames asked fellow nominee and legendary actor Jack Lemmon on stage and turned the award over to him for the latter's powerhouse performance in "12 Angry Men."

"I knew that Don King was a character, but I didn't know you were crazy," Lemmon joked.

The moment brought others to tears as well.

In 2017 esteemed actor Meryl Streep gave a six minute address while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award in which she denounced former President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric and criticized him for mocking a disabled reporter.

“This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public … by someone powerful, it filters down into everyone’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same," Streep said. "When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Her remarks were met with approval both by those in the audience and many on social media.

The following year Oprah Winfrey received the same award and gave a rousing speech in support of the #MeToo movement which shined a light on those in both Hollywood and other industries who used their positions of power to victimize the less powerful.

"I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights. So I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again," she said.