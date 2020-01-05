Golden Globe Awards 2020
It's a banner year for women directors, but no noms
Kasi Lemmons, the director and co-writer of the Golden Globe nominated film "Harriet" talked to CNN's Brooke Baldwin about 2019's record year for women directors and the lack of representation for them at this Sunday's awards.
Sebastian Maniscalco talks "anxiety ridden" role in "The Irishman"
Sebastian Maniscalco hit the Golden Globes red carpet where he told CNN that it was "fantastic" playing a gangster in Martin Scorsese's Netflix hit, "The Irishman," but he was also filled with anxiety working with such big Hollywood names.
"First of all, it was fantastic playing a gangster, but it was anxiety ridden working with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. To be thrown in with these titans was pretty intimidating," the comic told CNN.
Maniscalco also revealed that he originally auditioned for another part in the film, but "tanked" the audition. After a second chance, he nailed a different audition and landed the role he ended up playing.
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais "can't wait for this to be over"
The comedian hit the red carpet pre-Golden Globes ceremony to say one, he doesn't know why he signed on to host, and two, now that he's there he wants it over immediately.
The returning host says he's anticipating the end of the night after checking his fly one last time, then taking the stage to make fun of everyone in the room. He's been working on his jokes since Christmas Day.
Gervais walked the carpet with his longtime partner Jane Fallon.
And when his job is done tonight?
"I will have a frothy beverage," he told Ryan Seacrest on "E! Live From the Red Carpet."
Let's be real, part of the fun is seeing what everyone is wearing.
The Golden Globes red carpet is no different and has been hearted up with star arrivals.
It's a meatless, plant-based menu at tonight's awards ceremony dinner
Almost 1,300 glittering guests are likely in their seats in the historic The Beverly Hilton hotel right now, being served a pre-show dinner fit for Hollywood's greatest.
The feast will be plant-based, a decision made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association out of concern for climate change. The group is the nonprofit organization that gives out the Globes to movie and TV luminaries.
"The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better," said Lorenzo Soria, president of the organization, in a statement to CNN. "The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem."
The Beverly Hilton has played host to the Golden Globes 49 times and for the last 45 consecutive years.
"Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings for Hollywood's best of the best," Matthew Morgan, The Beverly Hilton's Executive Chef, told CNN ahead of the dinner.
Though meat has been taken off the menu, executive chefs Matthew Morgan and Thomas Henzi will not be making any compromises on luxury.
So what's on the menu? Guests will be served a vibrant chilled golden beet soup topped with shaved candy-striped beets and pistachios.
For the main course, mushrooms are taking center stage, featured in King Oyster mushroom "scallops" and wild mushroom risotto.
In a final flourish, a vegan opera dome dessert will provide a sweet ending.
A team of 11 chefs, 120 culinary staff, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards and 250 servers will try to ensure the night's meal and each of the hotel's five after-parties go off without a catch.
The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced last month and helped kick off the excitement for the 2020 awards season.
Netflix led in total nominations, thanks to a strong showing from the films "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman." The dramas were nominated for six and five awards respectively.
In the television categories, the Netflix series "The Crown" and "Unbelievable" got four nominations each, as did HBO's "Chernobyl."
Stars get ready for Golden Globes
It's serious business getting glammed up for an awards show.
Sunday afternoon found some celebs doing just that.
Presenter Sofia Vergara posted a photo of herself on her official Instagram account captioned "Picking accessories for tonight!"
Meanwhile fellow presenter Naomi Watts posted about her getting ready to hop in the makeup chair.
Actor Mark Duplass who currently costars in "The Morning Show" gave the world a sneak peek of him dressed to the nines for the awards show.
"This is me, he tweeted. "This is me in a tuxedo."
Ricky Gervais returns as host for fifth time
Ricky Gervais is set to return as host for a fifth time.
Gervais has earned a reputation for occasionally harsh humor as host of the Globes. He first hosted in 2010 and went on to helm the gig in 2011, 2012 and 2014.
Gervais appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" recently and said he doesn't plan to pull punches.
"When I do it, I'm going to say what I want. I don't have to rehearse. And they say that's fine ... I do have to tell a lawyer about it just before I go on," Gervais said.
Gervais has said this will be his final time hosting the awards show.
