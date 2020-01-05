Golden Globe Awards 2020
Brad Pitt brings vintage Brad Pitt to Golden Globes red carpet
Armed with that smile and that charm, Brad Pitt walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes with his old Brad Pitt swagger.
Clad in a tux and his vintage long-ish blond hair, the actor talked reading the script for Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood." Pitt revealed that Tarantino has a very specific process for script reading.
"There's only one script printed," Pitt said. "You go to his [Tarantino's] house, talk about it for about an hour ... he's a good host."
Netflix landed 4 major film nominations at this year's Golden Globes. That's a validation for the service.
The path to movie glory at the Golden Globes runs through your TV, with Netflix landing four out of 10 major film nominations.
Will the Oscars be next? That's clearly the hope at the streaming giant.
Netflix overcame any misgivings about inviting a streaming service to the party with best drama bids for "The Irishman," "Marriage Story" and "The Two Popes," as well as the Eddie Murphy vehicle "Dolemite is My Name" among comedies.
It's a validation for the service, which has invested heavily in prestige movies, at a moment when the streaming business is suddenly starting to look a little crowded — including Golden Globe nominations on the TV side for "The Morning Show," the new series from Apple TV+.
Although Netflix releases these movies theatrically, it's not clear how many people see them that way, since the service doesn't provide box-office figures.
Last year, Netflix made a dent with the Spanish-language film "Roma," with "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Green Book" going on to win at the Globes, and the latter echoing that feat at the Oscars.
That said, the Globes have always been in imperfect predictor of Oscar success, and not just because the presentation splits its top prize into "drama" and "musical or comedy," while usually playing pretty loose with what meets the definition of the latter.
It's a banner year for women directors, but no noms
Kasi Lemmons, the director and co-writer of the Golden Globe nominated film "Harriet" talked to CNN's Brooke Baldwin about 2019's record year for women directors and the lack of representation for them at this Sunday's awards.
Sebastian Maniscalco talks "anxiety ridden" role in "The Irishman"
Sebastian Maniscalco hit the Golden Globes red carpet where he told CNN that it was "fantastic" playing a gangster in Martin Scorsese's Netflix hit, "The Irishman," but he was also filled with anxiety working with such big Hollywood names.
"First of all, it was fantastic playing a gangster, but it was anxiety ridden working with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. To be thrown in with these titans was pretty intimidating," the comic told CNN.
Maniscalco also revealed that he originally auditioned for another part in the film, but "tanked" the audition. After a second chance, he nailed a different audition and landed the role he ended up playing.
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais "can't wait for this to be over"
The comedian hit the red carpet pre-Golden Globes ceremony to say one, he doesn't know why he signed on to host, and two, now that he's there he wants it over immediately.
The returning host says he's anticipating the end of the night after checking his fly one last time, then taking the stage to make fun of everyone in the room. He's been working on his jokes since Christmas Day.
Gervais walked the carpet with his longtime partner Jane Fallon.
And when his job is done tonight?
"I will have a frothy beverage," he told Ryan Seacrest on "E! Live From the Red Carpet."
The red carpet is on fire
Let's be real, part of the fun is seeing what everyone is wearing.
The Golden Globes red carpet is no different and has been hearted up with star arrivals.
It's a meatless, plant-based menu at tonight's awards ceremony dinner
Almost 1,300 glittering guests are likely in their seats in the historic The Beverly Hilton hotel right now, being served a pre-show dinner fit for Hollywood's greatest.
The feast will be plant-based, a decision made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association out of concern for climate change. The group is the nonprofit organization that gives out the Globes to movie and TV luminaries.
"The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after speaking with our peers, and friends in the community, we felt challenged to do better," said Lorenzo Soria, president of the organization, in a statement to CNN. "The decision to serve an entirely plant-based meal was embraced by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a big problem."
The Beverly Hilton has played host to the Golden Globes 49 times and for the last 45 consecutive years.
"Our talented culinary team is excited to create dynamic plant-based offerings for Hollywood's best of the best," Matthew Morgan, The Beverly Hilton's Executive Chef, told CNN ahead of the dinner.
Though meat has been taken off the menu, executive chefs Matthew Morgan and Thomas Henzi will not be making any compromises on luxury.
So what's on the menu? Guests will be served a vibrant chilled golden beet soup topped with shaved candy-striped beets and pistachios.
For the main course, mushrooms are taking center stage, featured in King Oyster mushroom "scallops" and wild mushroom risotto.
In a final flourish, a vegan opera dome dessert will provide a sweet ending.
A team of 11 chefs, 120 culinary staff, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards and 250 servers will try to ensure the night's meal and each of the hotel's five after-parties go off without a catch.
Here are this year's nominees
The nominees for the 77th Golden Globe Awards were announced last month and helped kick off the excitement for the 2020 awards season.
Netflix led in total nominations, thanks to a strong showing from the films "Marriage Story" and "The Irishman." The dramas were nominated for six and five awards respectively.
In the television categories, the Netflix series "The Crown" and "Unbelievable" got four nominations each, as did HBO's "Chernobyl."
Stars get ready for Golden Globes
It's serious business getting glammed up for an awards show.
Sunday afternoon found some celebs doing just that.
Presenter Sofia Vergara posted a photo of herself on her official Instagram account captioned "Picking accessories for tonight!"
Meanwhile fellow presenter Naomi Watts posted about her getting ready to hop in the makeup chair.
Actor Mark Duplass who currently costars in "The Morning Show" gave the world a sneak peek of him dressed to the nines for the awards show.
"This is me, he tweeted. "This is me in a tuxedo."