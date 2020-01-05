Stellan Skarsgård took home best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie for his role in "Chernobyl."

"I was so sure that I shouldn't win that I already thanked everybody," he said in his acceptance speech.

He ended with a bit about how no one can tell his emotions because he doesn't have any eyebrows, unlike Colin Farrell.

We are here for any speech which evokes Colin Farrell.