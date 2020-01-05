Golden Globe Awards 2020
Stellan Skarsgård wins TV best supporting actor
Stellan Skarsgård took home best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie for his role in "Chernobyl."
"I was so sure that I shouldn't win that I already thanked everybody," he said in his acceptance speech.
He ended with a bit about how no one can tell his emotions because he doesn't have any eyebrows, unlike Colin Farrell.
We are here for any speech which evokes Colin Farrell.
Elton John can't read the teleprompter with his crazy red glasses on
Elton John got a standing ovation when he took the stage at the Golden Globes to introduce a clip from "Rocketman." He also had to remove his red glasses since they were preventing him from reading his lines on the teleprompter.
All good, he removed them and plugged his film, up for three Golden Globe nominations, including best motion picture musical or comedy.
Best Actor In a Television Series Musical or Comedy goes to Ramy Youssef
Ramy Youssef wins.
"This is thanks to God and Hulu," Youssef said, joking about his lack of fame, "Everyone's like is this an editor?"
The actor added his mother was actually rooting for Michael Douglas, as "Egyptians love Michael Douglas."
His show, "Ramy," is about the struggles of a an Egyptian-American family in New Jersey.
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston then presented Russell Crowe with Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in "The Loudest Voice."
Crowe could not be there to accept as he was in Australia protecting his family from the wildfires.
Out the gate Ricky Gervais gives us the expected
"I don't care."
That was Ricky Gervais' theme for Sunday night's Golden Globes.
The British actor joked that it was the last time he would ever host the show so he was clearly going for broke.
From joking that he arrived in a car that had a license plate made by Felicity Huffman, to calling Joe Pesci "Baby Yoda" and teasing that it was the year of "pedophile films" with "Surviving R. Kelly" and "Leaving Neverland" Gervais was far from politically correct.
He even managed to get in a plug for his Netflix series "After Life" revealing that since there was a season 2 coming clearly the main character stuck around.
"In the end he didn't kill himself, just like Jeffrey Epstein," Gervais said to groans in the room. "Shut up, I know he's your friend."
Gervais also had some fun with the length of the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
"Leonardo DiCaprio attended the premiere and by the end his date was too old for him," Gervais said.
Even Leo laughed.
Brad Pitt brings vintage Brad Pitt to Golden Globes red carpet
Armed with that smile and that charm, Brad Pitt walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes with his old Brad Pitt swagger.
Clad in a tux and his vintage long-ish blond hair, the actor talked reading the script for Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood." Pitt revealed that Tarantino has a very specific process for script reading.
"There's only one script printed," Pitt said to E! Live From the Red Carpet. "You go to his [Tarantino's] house, talk about it for about an hour ... he's a good host."
Netflix landed 4 major film nominations at this year's Golden Globes. That's a validation for the service.
The path to movie glory at the Golden Globes runs through your TV, with Netflix landing four out of 10 major film nominations.
Will the Oscars be next? That's clearly the hope at the streaming giant.
Netflix overcame any misgivings about inviting a streaming service to the party with best drama bids for "The Irishman," "Marriage Story" and "The Two Popes," as well as the Eddie Murphy vehicle "Dolemite is My Name" among comedies.
It's a validation for the service, which has invested heavily in prestige movies, at a moment when the streaming business is suddenly starting to look a little crowded — including Golden Globe nominations on the TV side for "The Morning Show," the new series from Apple TV+.
Although Netflix releases these movies theatrically, it's not clear how many people see them that way, since the service doesn't provide box-office figures.
Last year, Netflix made a dent with the Spanish-language film "Roma," with "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Green Book" going on to win at the Globes, and the latter echoing that feat at the Oscars.
That said, the Globes have always been in imperfect predictor of Oscar success, and not just because the presentation splits its top prize into "drama" and "musical or comedy," while usually playing pretty loose with what meets the definition of the latter.
It's a banner year for women directors, but no noms
Kasi Lemmons, the director and co-writer of the Golden Globe nominated film "Harriet" talked to CNN's Brooke Baldwin about 2019's record year for women directors and the lack of representation for them at this Sunday's awards.
Sebastian Maniscalco talks "anxiety ridden" role in "The Irishman"
Sebastian Maniscalco hit the Golden Globes red carpet where he told CNN that it was "fantastic" playing a gangster in Martin Scorsese's Netflix hit, "The Irishman," but he was also filled with anxiety working with such big Hollywood names.
"First of all, it was fantastic playing a gangster, but it was anxiety ridden working with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. To be thrown in with these titans was pretty intimidating," the comic told CNN.
Maniscalco also revealed that he originally auditioned for another part in the film, but "tanked" the audition. After a second chance, he nailed a different audition and landed the role he ended up playing.
Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais "can't wait for this to be over"
The comedian hit the red carpet pre-Golden Globes ceremony to say one, he doesn't know why he signed on to host, and two, now that he's there he wants it over immediately.
The returning host says he's anticipating the end of the night after checking his fly one last time, then taking the stage to make fun of everyone in the room. He's been working on his jokes since Christmas Day.
Gervais walked the carpet with his longtime partner Jane Fallon.
And when his job is done tonight?
"I will have a frothy beverage," he told Ryan Seacrest on "E! Live From the Red Carpet."