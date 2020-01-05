The path to movie glory at the Golden Globes runs through your TV, with Netflix landing four out of 10 major film nominations.

Will the Oscars be next? That's clearly the hope at the streaming giant.

Netflix overcame any misgivings about inviting a streaming service to the party with best drama bids for "The Irishman," "Marriage Story" and "The Two Popes," as well as the Eddie Murphy vehicle "Dolemite is My Name" among comedies.

It's a validation for the service, which has invested heavily in prestige movies, at a moment when the streaming business is suddenly starting to look a little crowded — including Golden Globe nominations on the TV side for "The Morning Show," the new series from Apple TV+.

Although Netflix releases these movies theatrically, it's not clear how many people see them that way, since the service doesn't provide box-office figures.

Last year, Netflix made a dent with the Spanish-language film "Roma," with "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Green Book" going on to win at the Globes, and the latter echoing that feat at the Oscars.

That said, the Globes have always been in imperfect predictor of Oscar success, and not just because the presentation splits its top prize into "drama" and "musical or comedy," while usually playing pretty loose with what meets the definition of the latter.

Keep reading.