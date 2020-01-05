Golden Globe Awards 2020
Michelle Williams addresses pregnancy, engagement: "My choices may look different than yours"
Michelle Williams wins Best Actress, limited series or TV movie for "Fosse/Verdon," but has a much deeper message for everyone watching.
"As a woman I have the right to choose, to choose when and with whom." Williams said. "Women, when it’s time to vote, please vote in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years."
Williams' date was her go-to awards show bff, Busy Phillips. It was recently confirmed to CNN that Williams is pregnant and engaged to "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail.
"Chernobyl" wins best limited series or TV movie
It took a lot of people to make "Chernobyl."
The Lithuanian, Ukrainian, Swedish, French and English crews got show outs after the series won.
The miniseries chronicled the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986 and the cleanup efforts that followed.
Cate Blanchette: "When one country faces a climate disaster we all face a climate disaster"
Australia was on lots of people's minds Sunday night.
Celebrated actress and Aussie Cate Blanchette noted that there were lots of Australians in the room when she introduced best picture nominee "Joker."
She took a moment to hail the volunteer firefighters.
"When one country faces a climate disaster we all face a climate disaster," she said. "We're in it together so thank you very much."
Ricky Gervais calls out Hollywood for no women directors being nominated
As Gervais pointed out there was controversy when it came to the director category.
"No female directors were nominated," he said. "Not a one. That's bad."
But rest assured, he said, as he had a talk with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which assured him that would never happen again.
"Because working with all the major studios they've agreed to go back to the way things were when they didn't even hire women directors," Gervais joked. "And that will solve the problem."
Sam Mendes calls win for Director - Motion Picture for "1917" a "big surprise"
Sam Mendes has too many people to thank for his latest film, "1917." The movie's producers and actors. An "incredible" cast and crew.
His wife Ali [Alison Balsom] "for her love and support."
But ultimately, he thanked his grandfather, the inspiration for the film, who, Mendes said, "signed up for The First World War at 17."
He concluded that he fervently "hopes it never happens again."
Tom Hanks overcame his cold to make us emotional
Who doesn't love Tom Hanks?
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association clearly does -- they honored the esteemed actor Sunday with the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night.
The award celebrates "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."
Charlize Theron presented the honor to him, having been directed by him on the film "That Thing You Do!"
"He just makes the word a better place," Theron said of Hanks.
The always humble Hanks, who has been battling a cold, said "Most of these people in this room I would pay to see get their car wash."
He then got teary thanking his wife, Rita Wilson, and his five children.
Hanks also paid tribute to many of the people he worked with from his "Bosom Buddies" TV show cast members Peter Scolari and Holland Taylor to major movie stars like Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington.
Hanks speech focused mostly on the work - as his career has to great success.
“There’s an undeniable power that you just have to say, ‘Hey, I did work that was good enough that ended up touching people on a very personal level,’ ” the four time Golden Globe winner earlier told Savannah Guthrie on "Today."
Pierce Brosnan's sons are handing out the awards as Golden Globe Ambassadors
Every year a Miss or Mr. Golden Globes is selected from the children of Hollywood stars.
This year the Golden Globes doubled up.
Pierce Brosnan's sons Paris and Dylan are the first ever pair of brothers to serve as Golden Globe Ambassadors.
Siblings have shared the duties before.
In 2017 Sylvester Stallone's daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet served as ambassadors.
Olivia Colman does really well playing queens
Best actress in a TV drama series went to Olivia Colman for playing Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown."
Colman was a bit gobsmacked.
"I had already gotten a little bit boozy because I thought this wasn't going to happen," she said during her acceptance speech.
Colman won an Oscar last year for her role as Queen Anne in "The Favourite."
Patricia Arquette wins for Supporting Actress - Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Patricia Arquette got political as she scooped up the Supporting Actress award for her role in "The Act," thanking her fellow nominees and Hulu, then asking everyone to vote.
Calling her "The Act" costar Joey King "a gift," she quickly acknowledged her kids, agent and manager, but moved on to tackle bigger things.
"While I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world," Arquette said, adding that what she wants most is the world to change for the better.
"Vote in 2020 and I beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020," she said.