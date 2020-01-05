Michelle Williams addresses pregnancy, engagement: "My choices may look different than yours"

Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Getty Images

Who doesn't love Tom Hanks?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association clearly does -- they honored the esteemed actor Sunday with the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night.

The award celebrates "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

Charlize Theron presented the honor to him, having been directed by him on the film "That Thing You Do!"

"He just makes the word a better place," Theron said of Hanks.

The always humble Hanks, who has been battling a cold, said "Most of these people in this room I would pay to see get their car wash."

He then got teary thanking his wife, Rita Wilson, and his five children.

Hanks also paid tribute to many of the people he worked with from his "Bosom Buddies" TV show cast members Peter Scolari and Holland Taylor to major movie stars like Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington.

Hanks speech focused mostly on the work - as his career has to great success.

“There’s an undeniable power that you just have to say, ‘Hey, I did work that was good enough that ended up touching people on a very personal level,’ ” the four time Golden Globe winner earlier told Savannah Guthrie on "Today."