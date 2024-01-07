Jo Koy speaks to reporters during the Golden Globe Awards Press Preview on January 4, in Beverly Hills, California. Ashley Landis/AP

Comedian Jo Koy was asked to host the Golden Globes less than three weeks ago. Needless to say, the comedian did not get much time to prepare for tonight's event, Hollywood’s unofficial kickoff to awards season.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous,” Koy told CNN, just three days before the big show. “When I get this nervous energy, I'm excited and I can't wait to walk out.”

Known for his Netflix stand-up specials and sold-out comedy tours, Koy is far from a newbie. But three decades into his career, the Globes are his biggest stage.

For Koy, the event isn’t just a monumental night for him: it’s a major moment for his entire community. As the first Filipino-American host of the Golden Globes, Koy feels an enormous amount of pride.

“It’s one thing to say I'm Filipino. But not only that – just a person of color. Other. You know what I mean? I'm the other. And I want to embrace that moment because it is inspirational,” Koy said. “When you have someone that's representing you and you watch as a kid, you're watching a show like this, you wonder, ‘Is it possible for me to do it?’” he added. “When I walk out, you say, ‘Yes, it is possible.’ Here I am. I'm doing it.”

The Golden Globes are known as the biggest party of award season – and Koy said he plans to bring an upbeat tone to his monologue to set the scene for a celebratory night, particularly after Hollywood has just returned to normalcy after being shut down by double strikes.

“We’re back, we're happy, we're gonna celebrate,” he said. Speaking about the A-listers who will be in the room, he added, “Some of them are gonna be drunk and it's all gonna get captured live. Let’s have some fun.”

Koy told CNN that he spoke on the phone to Chris Rock who gave him some advice for his first major Hollywood hosting gig. But perhaps the best advice will be from himself. Koy, whose standup comedy can be raunchy and not exactly fit for broadcast standards, laughed when he was asked about adapting his brand of comedy for a family-friendly CBS telecast.

“It’s live…There’s no room for error. I think I get a 7-second delay,” Koy said. “Just get rid of the curse words and have fun!"