One of her posts was a sign which read: "Me to me: congratulations in advance!"
That's some confidence right there! The nomination is a first for Barrino who initially came to fame after winning "American Idol" in 2004.
17 min ago
Who is Jo Koy, tonight's host for the Golden Globes?
From CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister
Comedian Jo Koy was asked to host the Golden Globes less than three weeks ago. Needless to say, the comedian did not get much time to prepare for tonight's event, Hollywood’s unofficial kickoff to awards season.
“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous,” Koy told CNN, just three days before the big show. “When I get this nervous energy, I'm excited and I can't wait to walk out.”
Known for his Netflix stand-up specials and sold-out comedy tours, Koy is far from a newbie. But three decades into his career, the Globes are his biggest stage.
For Koy, the event isn’t just a monumental night for him: it’s a major moment for his entire community. As the first Filipino-American host of the Golden Globes, Koy feels an enormous amount of pride.
“It’s one thing to say I'm Filipino. But not only that – just a person of color. Other. You know what I mean? I'm the other. And I want to embrace that moment because it is inspirational,” Koy said. “When you have someone that's representing you and you watch as a kid, you're watching a show like this, you wonder, ‘Is it possible for me to do it?’” he added. “When I walk out, you say, ‘Yes, it is possible.’ Here I am. I'm doing it.”
The Golden Globes are known as the biggest party of award season – and Koy said he plans to bring an upbeat tone to his monologue to set the scene for a celebratory night, particularly after Hollywood has just returned to normalcy after being shut down by double strikes.
“We’re back, we're happy, we're gonna celebrate,” he said. Speaking about the A-listers who will be in the room, he added, “Some of them are gonna be drunk and it's all gonna get captured live. Let’s have some fun.”
Koy told CNN that he spoke on the phone to Chris Rock who gave him some advice for his first major Hollywood hosting gig. But perhaps the best advice will be from himself. Koy, whose standup comedy can be raunchy and not exactly fit for broadcast standards, laughed when he was asked about adapting his brand of comedy for a family-friendly CBS telecast.
“It’s live…There’s no room for error. I think I get a 7-second delay,” Koy said. “Just get rid of the curse words and have fun!"
28 min ago
The Golden Globes come on the heels of one of the longest strikes ever in the entertainment industry
From CNN's Samantha Delouya
After 148 days on the picket line, leaders of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) unanimously voted to authorize its members to return to work following a tentative agreement reached between union negotiators and Hollywood’s studios and streaming services.
The strike was one of the longest in its history. The current record was in 1988 when the WGA struck for 154 days.
The contract, which will expire in May 2026, includes pay increases, better benefits, protections against the studios’ use of artificial intelligence, guarantees for streaming compensation, longer-duration employment terms and other perks.
Most writers’ minimum pay will increase by 5% immediately, another 4% in May 2024 and then another 3.5% in May 2025. Health fund contributions will increase by a half percentage point to 12% of companies’ reportable earnings. And writers working on the same script will no longer need to split pension and health contributions.
Writers were particularly concerned about the growth of streaming because they lose out on residuals that traditional television shows paid when they were re-run.
The agreement also addressed streaming residuals and transparency for data around streaming. The rise of Netflix and other such services over the years has helped transform Hollywood, becoming a major issue in the writers’ and actors’ strikes.
The Hollywood strikes have been costly, with a nationwide economic impact of more than $5 billion, according to economists. The pain has been felt by more than just Hollywood insiders; restaurants and businesses that cater to the entertainment industry, like makeup and custodial work, have experienced a downturn, as well.
The US box office reached the best total in 2023 since before the pandemic
From CNN's Ramishah Maruf
The 2023 domestic box office surpassed $9 billion, the highest since the pandemic, Comscore said. However,it’s still $2 billion short of the yearly movie ticket sales reached before the pandemic.
Despite a tepid fall season at the box office, the viral “Barbenheimer” phenomenon delivered a stunning boost to movie ticket sales this year. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” brought in about $636 million domestically and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” raked in $626 million, according to Box Office Mojo.
Comscore estimates that, once the past weekend’s box office numbers are in – which was led by “Wonka” – 2023’s total will be just over $9 billion. Compared to 2019, the 2023 box office had 17 fewer wide-release films, which makes its numbers “all the more impressive,” said Paul Dergarabedian, chief Comscore media analyst.
“Wonka” and “Barbie” were both distributed by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.
“2023 was one of the most tumultuous, confounding and indeed exciting years for the industry with audiences enthusiastically interested the moviegoing experience and the films on offer at the multiplex while delivering insights into what is appealing and what is not from their perspective as reflected in the many unexpected hits and misses during the year,” Dergarabedian said.
However, it’s still 20% less than 2019 earnings, which brought in $11.4 billion. That year’s highlight was “Avengers: Endgame,” which earned $858.4 million in ticket sales.
But compared to 2020, the height of the pandemic, the domestic box office gross saw an almost 300% jump, according to data from Comscore.
"Barbie" leads Golden Globe film nominations. Here's the list of nominees
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
It was a good day for everyone who took the time to do a Barbenheimer double feature when Golden Globe nominations were revealed last month.
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” scored the most nominations of any film with nine and “Oppenheimer,” from director Christopher Nolan, scored eight.
Also, the Globes staged a huge sendoff for HBO’s “Succession,” for which multiple cast members scored individual acting nominations, in addition to a best drama series nod, for a total of nine nominations.
There were 27 first-time nominees including Ali Wong, Chris Rock, Steven Yeun and Trevor Noah.
Here's a look at some of the nominees in film categories:
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“Barbie”
“Poor Things”
“American Fiction”
“The Holdovers”
“May December”
“Air”
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Oppenheimer”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Past Lives”
“The Zone of Interest”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
“Barbie”
“Poor Things”
“Oppenheimer”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Past Lives”
“Anatomy of a Fall”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen, “She Came to Me”
“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”
“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”
“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker “The Super Mario Bros. Move”
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz, “Rustin”
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, “Barbie”
Chris Rock and Ali Wong are among celebrities who declined to host this year's Golden Globes
From CNN's Elizabeth Wagmeister
Two-time Oscar host Chris Rock is among celebrities who declined offers to host the Golden Globe Awards, a source with knowledge of the conversations told CNN last month. At least four other A-list comedic actors turned down offers to host as well.
Rock, who was also asked to host the previous Golden Globes, last attended a major award show in 2022 when he was famously slapped at the Oscars by Will Smith for telling a joke that referenced Jada Pinkett Smith’s battle with alopecia.
Rock is nominated in the Globes' new category, best performance in stand-up comedy on television for his Netflix special, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.” It's the comedian's first Golden Globe nomination.
Another potential nominee for her performance in the Netflix series “Beef,” Ali Wong, was also approached to host the Globes, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN. As first reported by Puck, Wong declined the gig, the source said.
Will Arnett, Sean Hayes and Jason Bateman, who co-host the podcast “SmartLess,” also turned down a joint offer to emcee the Globes, two sources aware of the deal told CNN.
Had the trio said yes, it would have marked the first time the Globes had three hosts since Louis Gossett Jr., Leslie Nielsen and Jane Seymour co-helmed the show in 1993.
Talent turning down the job to host a major awards show is not unusual and certainly is not unique to the Globes. For an up-and-coming comedian, the gig may be the opportunity of a lifetime, but for a seasoned veteran, with all of the preparation and immediate – often negative – feedback, the juice is not worth the squeeze.
“It’s a thankless job,” one celebrity publicist told CNN. “It’s not worth it,” another top publicist said of hosting award shows. “There are a lot of politics. It’s not easy and it’s not fun anymore.”
A representative for Rock, Wong and "SmartLess" declined to comment.