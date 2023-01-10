Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Check out some of the best looks.
By Elise Hammond, Marianne Garvey, Amir Vera and Tori B. Powell, CNN
From CNN's Dan Heching
Brendan Fraser, who has garnered considerable awards buzz (and a Golden Globe nomination) for his starring turn in “The Whale,” says he does not plan on attending this year's Globes ceremony, citing his “history” with the organization.
“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate,” the actor explained in an interview with GQ in November.
Fraser is seemingly referring to the 2018 allegations the actor made against the former president of the HFPA, Philip Berk, whom he alleges groped him at an event in 2003.
After Fraser’s allegations, the HFPA released a statement that said it was “investigating further details surrounding the incident” and that it “stands firmly against sexual harassment."
Behind the scenes, Fraser claimed to GQ, the organization ultimately came back to him and proposed issuing a joint statement that said, according to him, “Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance.”
Berk confirmed to CNN that a joint statement had been presented to Fraser and that it was a summary of an independent investigation commissioned by the HFPA. Ultimately, it was released as a statement by the group without Fraser’s co-signature.
Berk also reasserted his opposition to Fraser’s accusation, calling it “absurd.”
After Fraser’s allegations, Berk remained an active member of the HFPA until 2021, when he was expelled for disseminating an article to fellow HFPA members that referred to Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate movement.”
Further HFPA controversy: The Golden Globes, long considered the lead-up to the Oscars, also came under fire in 2021 after it was revealed by the Los Angeles Times that the association contained no Black voting members.
Despite the organization’s attempts to address the controversy and other ethics concerns, NBC severed broadcast ties with the organization, pending the group’s efforts to enact “meaningful reform.” The 2022 Golden Globes were not aired on television. NBC announced in September that the show would return to the air in 2023, citing the HFPA’s “commitment to ongoing change," adding that it would be a one-year agreement.
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes.
Carmichael rose to fame in the 2014 comedy film, “Neighbors.” Later that same year, he released his first HBO stand-up comedy special, “Love at the Store,” directed by Spike Lee.
Most recently he made his directorial debut with “On the Count of Three,” in which he starred, along with Tiffany Haddish, J. B. Smoove, Lavell Crawford and Henry Winkler.
“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”
This year's Globes ceremony comes back on air after last year's event was untelevised. NBC temporarily ended its decades-long relationship amid mounting questions over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions.
In September, when it was announced that the show would be returning to NBC, a press release at the time stated that it would be a one-year agreement.
From CNN's Chloe Melas
The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be presented – and televised – on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.
The Globes, which celebrate some of the best movies and TV shows of the year, come as its organizers in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association work to redeem themselves from controversy, which resulted in the 2022 ceremony going untelevised.
Tonight's award show will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on NBC and will stream simultaneously on Peacock.
Here's what else you need to know about the 2023 Golden Globes:
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Favored Oscars contender “The Banshees of Inisherin” is leading the Golden Globes film categories, with nominations including best musical or comedy film. The film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.
Here's a look at all the nominees in film categories:
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Best Director – Motion Picture
Best Original Score
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Here's a look at all the 2023 Golden Globes nominees in television categories:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series Drama
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Golden Globes have been working to keep its red carpet dry as rain soaked the Beverly Hills, California, area ahead of the show. The show is held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles — an area that has been threatened by extreme flooding caused by a series of storms hitting the West Coast in recent days.
But there is a glimmer of hope: After getting hammered with heavy rain from late Monday into Tuesday, Southern California is beginning to see a break. Isolated showers are still possible in the next few hours, but hopefully the Globes will be able to dodge them in Beverly Hills.
The show will go on, rain or shine. The Globes tweeted a preview of the red carpet, showing a tent over the entire thing to make sure everyone stays dry.
Across California: More rain is dropping across the state Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 16 dead in recent weeks.
More than 20 million Californians – which is about 10% of the US population – are under flood alerts as the risk of mudslides also spreads to the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.