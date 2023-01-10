Entertainment
By Elise Hammond, Marianne Garvey, Amir Vera and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 7:02 p.m. ET, January 10, 2023
2 min ago

Photos: 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet fashion

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Check out some of the best looks.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jamie Lee Curtis and Barry Keoghan
Jamie Lee Curtis and Barry Keoghan (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox (Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
Raúl and Colman Domingo
Raúl and Colman Domingo (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

See more red-carpet fashion here.

16 min ago

Here's why Brendan Fraser says he's not attending the Golden Globes despite being a nominee 

From CNN's Dan Heching

Brendan Fraser attends a screening for “The Whale" in New York on November 29.
Brendan Fraser attends a screening for “The Whale" in New York on November 29. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brendan Fraser, who has garnered considerable awards buzz (and a Golden Globe nomination) for his starring turn in “The Whale,” says he does not plan on attending this year's Globes ceremony, citing his “history” with the organization.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate,” the actor explained in an interview with GQ in November.

Fraser is seemingly referring to the 2018 allegations the actor made against the former president of the HFPA, Philip Berk, whom he alleges groped him at an event in 2003.

After Fraser’s allegations, the HFPA released a statement that said it was “investigating further details surrounding the incident” and that it “stands firmly against sexual harassment."

Behind the scenes, Fraser claimed to GQ, the organization ultimately came back to him and proposed issuing a joint statement that said, according to him, “Although it was concluded that Mr. Berk inappropriately touched Mr. Fraser, the evidence supports that it was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance.”

Berk confirmed to CNN that a joint statement had been presented to Fraser and that it was a summary of an independent investigation commissioned by the HFPA. Ultimately, it was released as a statement by the group without Fraser’s co-signature.

Berk also reasserted his opposition to Fraser’s accusation, calling it “absurd.”

After Fraser’s allegations, Berk remained an active member of the HFPA until 2021, when he was expelled for disseminating an article to fellow HFPA members that referred to Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate movement.”

Further HFPA controversy: The Golden Globes, long considered the lead-up to the Oscars, also came under fire in 2021 after it was revealed by the Los Angeles Times that the association contained no Black voting members.

Despite the organization’s attempts to address the controversy and other ethics concerns, NBC severed broadcast ties with the organization, pending the group’s efforts to enact “meaningful reform.” The 2022 Golden Globes were not aired on television. NBC announced in September that the show would return to the air in 2023, citing the HFPA’s “commitment to ongoing change," adding that it would be a one-year agreement.

40 min ago

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globes

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Jerrod Carmichael, here in September, will host the Golden Globe Awards.
Jerrod Carmichael, here in September, will host the Golden Globe Awards. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes.

Carmichael rose to fame in the 2014 comedy film, “Neighbors.” Later that same year, he released his first HBO stand-up comedy special, “Love at the Store,” directed by Spike Lee.

Most recently he made his directorial debut with “On the Count of Three,” in which he starred, along with Tiffany Haddish, J. B. Smoove, Lavell Crawford and Henry Winkler.

“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

This year's Globes ceremony comes back on air after last year's event was untelevised. NBC temporarily ended its decades-long relationship amid mounting questions over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions.

In September, when it was announced that the show would be returning to NBC, a press release at the time stated that it would be a one-year agreement.

51 min ago

Here's how to watch the Golden Globes tonight

From CNN's Chloe Melas

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The 80th Golden Globe Awards will be presented – and televised – on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

The Globes, which celebrate some of the best movies and TV shows of the year, come as its organizers in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association work to redeem themselves from controversy, which resulted in the 2022 ceremony going untelevised.

Tonight's award show will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on NBC and will stream simultaneously on Peacock.

Here's what else you need to know about the 2023 Golden Globes:

  • The nominees: “The Banshees of Inisherin,” starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, leads among nominated films, along with “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga are both nominated in the best original song category. Swift for “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing” and Gaga for “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Click here for a full list of nominees.
  • The host: Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globes for the first time. Carmichael rose to fame in the 2014 comedy film, “Neighbors.” Later that same year, he released his first HBO stand-up comedy special, “Love at the Store,” directed by Spike Lee. Most recently he made his directorial debut with “On the Count of Three,” in which he starred, along with Tiffany Haddish, J. B. Smoove, Lavell Crawford and Henry Winkler.
  • The presenters: Jennifer Coolidge, Hilary Swank, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Tracy Morgan, Henry Golding, Billy Porter, Regina Hall, Colman Domingo, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michaela Jae Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino are among the scheduled presenters. Eddie Murphy will receive the honorary Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy the Carol Burnett Award.
  • The controversy: NBC temporarily ended its decades-long relationship with the Globes at this time last year amid mounting questions over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members. In September, when it was announced that the show would be returning to NBC, a news release at the time stated that it would be a one-year agreement. The HFPA has in recent months added 103 new voters and has touted that its voting body is “now 52% female” and “51.5% racially and ethnically diverse.”

39 min ago

"The Banshees of Inisherin" leads the Golden Globe film categories. Here's the list of nominees

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin.” (Searchlight Pictures)

Favored Oscars contender “The Banshees of Inisherin” is leading the Golden Globes film categories, with nominations including best musical or comedy film. The film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Here's a look at all the nominees in film categories:

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “TAR”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

  • “RRR” (India)
  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
  • “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
  • “Close” (Belgium)
  • “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Todd Field, “Tár”
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • The Banshees of Inisherin, “Martin McDonagh”
  • Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

  • “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (“Where the Crawdads Sing”)
  • “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”)
  • “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (“Top Gun: Maverick”)
  • “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”)
  • “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (“RRR”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Brad Pitt, “Babylon”
  • Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
  • Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”
  • Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Diego Calva, “Babylon”
  • Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • Adam Driver, “White Noise”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “Turning Red”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
  • Bill Nighy, “Living”
  • Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, “TAR”
  • Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”
  • Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
  • Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
  • Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
  • Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
  • Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You Leo Grande”
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Director – Motion Picture

  • James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  • Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best Original Score

  • Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”
  • Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”
  • John Williams, “The Fabelmans”
  • Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
29 min ago

From "The Bear" to "Abbott Elementary": These are all of the nominees in television categories

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

"Abbot Elementary"
"Abbot Elementary" (Gilles Mingasson/ABC)

Here's a look at all the 2023 Golden Globes nominees in television categories:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
  • Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
  • Diego Luna, “Andor”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

  • Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
  • Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
  • Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”
  • Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”
  • Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Television Series Drama

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Severance”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • “Black Bird”
  • “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • “Pam and Tommy”
  • “The Dropout”
  • “The White Lotus: Sicily”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
  • Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
  • Julia Garner, “Ozark”
  • Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
  • Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”
  • Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”
  • Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
  • Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Wednesday”
52 min ago

Here's what the weather forecast looks like as stars start to arrive to the red carpet

A crew member is reflected in pools of water Monday while setting up the red carpet for Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.
A crew member is reflected in pools of water Monday while setting up the red carpet for Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The Golden Globes have been working to keep its red carpet dry as rain soaked the Beverly Hills, California, area ahead of the show. The show is held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles — an area that has been threatened by extreme flooding caused by a series of storms hitting the West Coast in recent days.

But there is a glimmer of hope: After getting hammered with heavy rain from late Monday into Tuesday, Southern California is beginning to see a break. Isolated showers are still possible in the next few hours, but hopefully the Globes will be able to dodge them in Beverly Hills.

The show will go on, rain or shine. The Globes tweeted a preview of the red carpet, showing a tent over the entire thing to make sure everyone stays dry.

Across California: More rain is dropping across the state Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 16 dead in recent weeks.

More than 20 million Californians – which is about 10% of the US population – are under flood alerts as the risk of mudslides also spreads to the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.