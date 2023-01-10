Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Colin Farrell has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin."
“I never expect films to work or to find an audience and when they do, it's shocking to me,” Farrell said in his acceptance speech.
He also thanked Brendan Gleeson who plays the musician Colm in the film, saying, "All I did when I came to work every day is to aspire to be your equal."
Even though Inisherin is not a real place, the movie was filmed on real Irish islands and Farrell was sure to thank the locals who live there.
1 hr 37 min ago
Jeremy Allen White thanks late talent manager Chris Huvane in award acceptance speech
"The Bear" actor Jeremy Allen White thanked the late talent manager Chris Huvane while accepting his award for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy TV series.
“Chris Huvane really, really loved this show, he didn’t get to see all of it … My parents! I love you, thank you for making me feel like this was possible… I love acting. Thank you, thank you," he said.
Huvane died in 2022.
1 hr 51 min ago
Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" wins award for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy TV series
The award for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy television series goes to Jeremy Allen White for his role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in the FX show, "The Bear."
White, previously best known for his role in Showtime’s “Shameless,” bested some major MVPs on his road to Globes gold. Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”), Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”), Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Donald Glover (”Atlanta”) joined him in the category, and all four have been nominated in the category in recent years.
This was White’s first Golden Globe nomination.
1 hr 32 min ago
Best original song motion picture winner M. M. Keeravani is the first to get played off stage
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
In an ironic turn at the Golden Globes, “Naatu Naatu” composer M. M. Keeravani was played offstage during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. After thanking his family, he continued on with one last thank you while music played him off.
2 hr 1 min ago
Best original score motion picture goes to Justin Hurwitz for "Babylon"
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Justin Hurwitz said he was very grateful to discover at a young age that music was the "thing for me," as he accepted the Golden Globe for best original score motion picture for the movie "Babylon."
"Things would be better if people could figure out the thing that they were good at, the thing they love doing, more than anything else, and we just need opportunity. We need to spread the opportunity," he said, thanking his public school upbringing and noting that everyone needs an opportunity to have access to the arts."
2 hr 3 min ago
“Naatu Naatu" wins best original song in a motion picture for “RRR"
The best original song in a motion picture has been awarded toKala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj for writing the song "Naatu Naatu" in the film "RRR."
2 hr 8 min ago
Tyler James Williams wins award for best supporting actor in a TV series for "Abbott Elementary"
Tyler James Williams has won for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for his part in the show "Abbott Elementary." The category was for specifically a limited series or motion picture made for television.
It is his first nomination and first Golden Globe win.
James Williams, who plays Gregory Eddie in “Abbott Elementary,” said he hopes his Globe win is a tribute to his character’s story.
"I pray that this is a win for Gregory Eddie and for his story and stories like his that we may understand that his story is just as important as all of the other stories that have to be told out here. Thank you so much for this," he said at the end of his acceptance speech.
2 hr 10 min ago
Ke Huy Quan becomes emotional in award acceptance speech
Huy Quan became emotional when accepting his award for best-supporting actor in a motion picture.
"I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity," he said. "I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you! When I started my career as a child actor in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,' I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would, never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid and they gave me an opportunity to try again."
1 hr 57 min ago
Angela Bassett wins award for best supporting actress in a motion picture
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Angela Bassett has won best supporting actress for her role in "Black Panther, Wakanda Forever."
Jennifer Hudson read her name aloud as the winner, saying "Angela Bassett baby!"
Bassett had a speech ready on her phone, saying that courage, faith, and patience are required in a life with many unexpected detours.
"I stand here grateful," she told the crowd, thanking producers, her team, and quoted her mother as saying, "good things come to those who pray."
She thanked Marvel and Disney, the cast and the crew for embarking on the movie journey together.
Finally, she remembered the late Chadwick Boseman, and thanked the Marvel fans for the love.
"Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning. We embarked on this journey together. With love, we mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Bosman," she said. "We have joy in knowing that with this historic 'Black Panther' series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera."