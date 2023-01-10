Colin Farrell wins Golden Globe for performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures)

Colin Farrell has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy film for his role in “The Banshees of Inisherin."

“I never expect films to work or to find an audience and when they do, it's shocking to me,” Farrell said in his acceptance speech.

He also thanked Brendan Gleeson who plays the musician Colm in the film, saying, "All I did when I came to work every day is to aspire to be your equal."

Even though Inisherin is not a real place, the movie was filmed on real Irish islands and Farrell was sure to thank the locals who live there.