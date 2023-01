Sean Penn introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Golden Globes. Zelensky gave a virtual speech talking about Ukraine's strength during Russia's ongoing war with the country.

Penn, a multiple Oscar winner, loaned his Academy Award to Ukraine's President Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv under one condition; that he return it to the actor when the war ends.

Penn was forced to flee Ukraine while making a documentary on the war.