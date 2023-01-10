Entertainment
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Golden Globes Awards 2023

By Elise Hammond, Marianne Garvey, Amir Vera and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 12:03 AM ET, Wed January 11, 2023
46 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 hr 45 min ago

Ryan Murphy honors other LGBTQ actors and actresses for overcoming obstacles in Hollywood

Ryan Murphy accepts the Carol Burnett Award.
Ryan Murphy accepts the Carol Burnett Award. (Rich Polk/NBC)

Ryan Murphy used some of the time accepting the Carol Burnett Award to highlight LGBTQ actors who have had overcome obstacles on their road to success.

“For 25 years that’s all I’ve ever tried to do here in Hollywood. My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved and make them the heroes I longed to see but never did in pop culture," Murphy said, adding he wanted to dedicate most of his speech to honoring LGBTQ creators as a sign of "hope and progress."

He said the award got him thinking about “what lifetime achievement really is. You get there I think by being fearless,” pointing to several people who he called “heroes of mine.”

Murphy applauded Billy Porter as “one of the most iconic actors of his generation.” He credited Porter with changing the public’s perception of fashion by wearing a tuxedo dress to the 2019 Oscars — a black version of the fuchsia color one he was wearing on stage.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first trans actress to ever win a Golden Globe, was honored with a standing ovation during the ceremony. She won the award in 2022 for her role in the series "Pose."

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez walks the red carpet on Tuesday.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez walks the red carpet on Tuesday. (Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

“I thought, wow I would have loved for MJ to be on this stage, getting the standing ovation she deserved from making history. And I’m thrilled to say that MJ is one of my guests tonight,” Murphy said, garnering applause and cheers from the audience. “So, MJ please stand up and let's get her the ovation she deserves."

Murphy said he also thinks of the achievements of Niecy Nash-Betts.

“She was told only a couple of years ago, when she wanted to marry the love of her life, Jessica, that she couldn’t — shouldn’t — do that, she might never work again, her community and her industry would abandon her," Murphy said. "Niecy Nash chose love not fear."

1 hr 54 min ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives message of peace in Golden Globes speech

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Sean Penn introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Golden Globes. Zelensky gave a virtual speech talking about Ukraine's strength during Russia's ongoing war with the country.

Penn, a multiple Oscar winner, loaned his Academy Award to Ukraine's President Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv under one condition; that he return it to the actor when the war ends.

Penn was forced to flee Ukraine while making a documentary on the war.

2 hr ago

Jerrod Carmichael takes jab at Will Smith

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage.
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage. (Rich Polk/NBC)

Host Jerrod Carmichael got his chance to make a Will Smith joke Tuesday after returning from a commercial break.

"While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson Award for Best Portrayal of Masculinity on Television, so please give it up for Will Smith you guys, please," Carmichael said as the audience laughed.

Carmichael was making a reference, of course, to the March 2022 Oscars when Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian and host Chris Rock.

This isn't the first time Carmichael has joked about Smith. He was featured in a skit while hosting Saturday Night Live immediately after the incident.

1 hr 46 min ago

Martin McDonagh wins best screenplay award for "The Banshees of Inisherin"

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“The Banshees of Inisherin” (Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures)

Martin McDonagh took home a Golden Globe for his screenplay for "The Banshees of Inisherin."

McDonagh directed, wrote, and co-produced the film, set on a fictional remote island off the west coast of Ireland.

The film stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as friends who face the end of their relationship.

2 hr 4 min ago

Cate Blanchett wins award for best actress in a drama

Cate Blanchett in “Tár”
Cate Blanchett in “Tár” (Courtesy of Focus Features)

Actress Cate Blanchett has won the award for best actress in a motion picture drama for her role in the film "Tár." Blanchett was not present to accept her award.

2 hr 18 min ago

Ryan Murphy receives Carol Burnett Award

Ryan Murphy accepts the Carol Burnett Award from presenter Billy Porter.
Ryan Murphy accepts the Carol Burnett Award from presenter Billy Porter. (Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images)

Producer Ryan Murphy has received the Carol Burnett Award.

"The Carol Burnett Award was created in 2018 to honor excellence in television. The award was presented for the first time at the 76th Golden Globe Awards, on January 6, 2019," according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

2 hr 28 min ago

Zendaya wins for best performance by an actress in TV series, "Euphoria"

Zendaya in “Euphoria”
Zendaya in “Euphoria” (Eddy Chen/HBO)

The award for the best performance by an actress in a drama television series went to Zendaya for her role in "Euphoria."

Zendaya was not able to make it to the Golden Globes, so she did not accept the award on stage.

2 hr 18 min ago

Jerrod Carmichael makes cringey Scientology joke

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on January 10.
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on January 10. (Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images)

Host Jerrod Carmichael returned from a commercial break holding three Golden Globe trophies and made a joke that made the audience gasp.

"I have a pitch, I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," Carmichael said.

Miscavige is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige.

Carmichael held the trophies because Tom Cruise, a member of the Church of Scientology, returned his three Golden Globes in 2021 amid the Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversy.

2 hr 14 min ago

Pianist Chloe Flower keeps getting told off tonight

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Chloe Flower arrives to the Golden Globe Awards.
Chloe Flower arrives to the Golden Globe Awards. (Christopher Polk/NBC)

Chloe Flower, tonight's pianist who's responsible for playing off the winners when their speeches go too long, has composed music for Misty Copeland, Kevin Hart and was educated at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

But tonight, she's only been recognized as the woman responsible for keeping the show moving and getting winners off the stage with her piano.

But they are fighting back. From Michelle Yeoh telling Flower she could "beat her up," to victim number four Colin Farrell instructing her "you can forget that piano," Flower and her music have been getting steamrolled by the winners.