Jerrod Carmichael makes cringey Scientology joke

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on January 10. (Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images)

Host Jerrod Carmichael returned from a commercial break holding three Golden Globe trophies and made a joke that made the audience gasp.

"I have a pitch, I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," Carmichael said.

Miscavige is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige.

Carmichael held the trophies because Tom Cruise, a member of the Church of Scientology, returned his three Golden Globes in 2021 amid the Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversy.