Live Updates

Golden Globes Awards 2023

By Elise Hammond, Marianne Garvey, Amir Vera and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 10:50 p.m. ET, January 10, 2023
39 Posts
1 hr 6 min ago

Jerrod Carmichael makes cringey Scientology joke

Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on January 10.
Host Jerrod Carmichael speaks onstage at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on January 10. (Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images)

Host Jerrod Carmichael returned from a commercial break holding three Golden Globe trophies and made a joke that made the audience gasp.

"I have a pitch, I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," Carmichael said.

Miscavige is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige.

Carmichael held the trophies because Tom Cruise, a member of the Church of Scientology, returned his three Golden Globes in 2021 amid the Hollywood Foreign Press Association controversy.

1 hr 1 min ago

Pianist Chloe Flower keeps getting told off tonight

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Chloe Flower arrives to the Golden Globe Awards.
Chloe Flower arrives to the Golden Globe Awards. (Christopher Polk/NBC)

Chloe Flower, tonight's pianist who's responsible for playing off the winners when their speeches go too long, has composed music for Misty Copeland, Kevin Hart and was educated at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

But tonight, she's only been recognized as the woman responsible for keeping the show moving and getting winners off the stage with her piano.

But they are fighting back. From Michelle Yeoh telling Flower she could "beat her up," to victim number four Colin Farrell instructing her "you can forget that piano," Flower and her music have been getting steamrolled by the winners.

1 hr 16 min ago

Julia Garner wins for best performance for her role in "Ozark"

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Julia Garner in “Ozark”
Julia Garner in "Ozark" (Courtesy Of Netflix)

Julia Garner took home the Golden Globe for her role in "Ozark."

She thanked her husband while onstage.

Garner is also nominated tonight for best actress in a limited series, anthology series, or motion picture made for television for her portrayal of faux-heiress Anna Sorokin (Anna Delvey) in Netflix's "Inventing Anna."

1 hr 8 min ago

Austin Butler wins for best actor in motion picture drama for "Elvis"

Austin Butler in “Elvis”
Austin Butler in "Elvis" (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures)

Austin Butler has won the Golden Globe for best actor in a motion picture drama for performance of Elvis Presley in the movie "Elvis."

It is his first nomination and first win.

Butler thanked the Presley family for “opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me.” And lastly, Butler thanked “Elvis Presley himself — you were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much.”

1 hr 30 min ago

The Golden Globes so far: 5 of the opening 7 awards went to people of color

From CNN's Brian Lowry

Five of the opening seven awards to performers went to people of color, including Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan for the sci-fi comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the Marvel sequel. Both films were broadly popular, as opposed to more narrowly skewed art-house fare.

Honored for his comeback role after a long acting hiatus, Quan expressed gratitude to Steven Spielberg, who cast him as a child in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” a nominee this year for directing his autobiographical movie “The Fabelmans.” Bassett spoke of the late Chadwick Boseman, and how the movies were part of his legacy.

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams were also recognized for the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” the rare series on a broadcast network to make inroads in the awards arena.

Consisting of international journalists, the HFPA has traditionally favored European talent. Colin Farrell won best actor in a musical or comedy for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

7 min ago

Here's whose speeches were too long and got played off tonight

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Colin Farrell accepts his award.
Colin Farrell accepts his award. (Rich Polk/NBC)

When Golden Globes producers attempted to play Michelle Yeoh off with music, she wasn't having it.

"Shut up please, I can beat you up, I'm serious," she said while being played off.

Yeoh went on to complete her full speech, the first one to beat the music.

So far she's been the only one who has beat the piano, but not the only one to get sassy with the show's producers.

"You can forget that piano," Colin Farrell said during his acceptance speech.

"You can at least play 'Suspicious Minds' or something," Austin Butler said during his speech.

Other victims of the "wrap it up" piano Tuesday included M. M. Keeravani, Jeremy Allen White, Quinta Brunson, Paul Walter Hauser, Jennifer Coolidge and Mike White.

1 hr 35 min ago

Michelle Yeoh reflects on her first moments in Hollywood

Michelle Yeoh accepts her award on stage.
Michelle Yeoh accepts her award on stage. (Rich Polk/NBC/Getty Images)

Actress Michelle Yeoh reflected on an early encounter when she first came to Hollywood, California.

"I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I came here ... Someone said to me: 'You speak English?' And then I said: 'Yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned," Yeoh recalled during her acceptance speech for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture.
1 hr 41 min ago

Michelle Yeoh wins the award for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture

Michelle Yeoh in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Allyson Riggs/A24)

The award for best actress in a comedy or musical motion picture goes to Michelle Yeoh for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in the film, "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

1 hr 24 min ago

Guillermo del Toro's gets award for best animated movie with "Pinocchio"

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

“Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio”
"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro won the Golden Globe for best animated film for "Pinocchio."

And the director opened his remarks by noting: "Some of us are drunk, what could be better?”

Citing what he said was a great year for animation, del Toro said animation is not just for children.

"It's a movie not for kids, but kids can see with you if you explain it to them," he said.