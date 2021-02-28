Entertainment
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The 2021 Golden Globes

By Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Adrienne Vogt and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:00 p.m. ET, February 28, 2021
9 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
11 min ago

How to put together a show during a pandemic, explained by a Golden Globes production veteran

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Hand sanitizer available for use during the 78th Annual Golden Globes Media Preview at The Rainbow Room in New York on February 26.
Hand sanitizer available for use during the 78th Annual Golden Globes Media Preview at The Rainbow Room in New York on February 26. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

In the 30 years Melissa Trueblood has worked in production, she's seen it all — even if she claims she doesn't have the coolest stories. But 2021 has dealt her one of her tallest orders yet: to help the Golden Globes put on, essentially, three shows in one night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 78th Golden Globes will be unlike any other in its history. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and presenters will preside over the festivities from two on-site locations in New York and Los Angeles and nominees will attend remotely.

That has meant triple the coordination for Trueblood, a veteran talent executive who, when asked to describe her job, half-joked, "If I'm meeting you, it means something has gone horribly wrong, and I'm there to fix it."

Part of making the Globes happen amid a year of abundant uncertainty involved abundant planning, said Trueblood, who's worked on the show for roughly 20 years.

During a normal year, preparations would begin in the early fall — maybe August or September — and would ramp up following nominations. This year, conversations about the show's direction began around May, with plans having evolved multiple times and continuing to do so. In fact, she said, up until about a week ago, they were still discussing the possibility of all-virtual presenters to announce nominees, with Fey and Poehler announcing the winners, who are not known in advance of the broadcast.

"But it just felt not right," Trueblood, who has also worked the Emmys and Academy Awards, said in a phone interview last week.

Luckily, the A-list talent has been easier to book than, at one point, they feared it would be. Comfort levels for all involved remain, understandably, on a spectrum, Trueblood said.

"I'll say this, even for myself, today's our first day in the production office, and I had such anxiety because I haven't been out of my house," she said. "So I understand that, and there are definitely people who are just like, 'I am not leaving the house.'"

Like other shows she's worked on during the pandemic, Trueblood said protocols remain strict, and talent are often put at ease when given the details on the measures being taken to keep everyone safe.

"I've had to create flow charts for them showing exactly what the route would be and who they would have to come in contact with from our crew to be able to get onto our stage and, you know, providing options," she said. "Like, 'Are you OK for us to mic you or do we need to provide a standup mic?'"

Precautions go beyond on-set practices, too. Covid testing for Golden Globes talent was set to happen the Friday prior to the show, and Trueblood was prepared to make adjustments if necessary. If a celebrity or anyone from their pool of staff — be it a makeup artist or choreographer — tests positive, that talent is not allowed to participate due to exposure.

Read more here.

14 min ago

What the controversy over "Minari" says about being American

From CNN's Catherine E. Shoichet

Minari.
Minari. Josh Ethan Johnson/A24

Monica Yi stares at a rickety trailer in the middle of an empty field in rural Arkansas. "What is this place?" the stunned wife asks her husband.

Jacob Yi replies without hesitation: "Our home."

It's the opening scene of "Minari." These words, like many lines in the movie, are spoken in Korean. Jacob and Monica are immigrants, and like more than 20% of the US population, they don't speak much English at home.

So when the Golden Globes air today, this American movie written and directed by an American man about a family's struggles on their American farm will be competing in a surprising category: best foreign-language film.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's rules make it ineligible for best picture. That's sparked controversy and serious questions about racism in Hollywood. And as the movie releases for rental on streaming services this week, the conversation is far from over.

"It feels personal. ... It feels like the 'where are you from?' question that Asian Americans always get," says Nancy Wang Yuen, a sociologist and author of "Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism." "The assumption is that if you have an Asian face, you must not be from here."

Lee Isaac Chung, the Colorado-born writer and director of "Minari," says he based many details in the script on his own experiences growing up as the child of Korean immigrants on a farm in Arkansas.

The movie gets its title from the Korean name for a resilient herb. But there's no doubt that the vivid, richly textured scenes of the film tell a decidedly American tale — from pastoral Ozark landscapes to country church pews to the Yi family's home.

Keep reading.

20 min ago

Amanda Seyfried's 5-month-old son was in a tiny tuxedo tonight

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Amanda Seyfried, nominated for her role in "Mank," spoke to E! on a virtual red carpet before tonight's Golden Globes, saying she was happy to be with her family, including her 5-month-old son tonight. The actress revealed he was just off-camera, holding her hand and wearing a little tuxedo for the event.

33 min ago

Ricky Gervais jokes "everyone can relax" now that he's not hosting the Golden Globes

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Ricky Gervais took to Twitter Sunday to joke that Hollywood can let out a sigh of relief that he's not hosting the Golden Globes this year. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have that job.

Gervais wrote: "Everyone can relax. Have a great night #GoldenGlobes" adding a laughing face emoji and a video of his 2020 jokes.

In 2020 he did say it would be his last time hosting.

"You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm joking. I never did. I'm joking, I never did. NBC clearly don't care either — fifth time. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets — hello?

"Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they've no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax. Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they're just jokes. We're all gonna die soon and there's no sequel, so remember that."

46 min ago

Need a snack idea? These CNN anchors shared their favorite treats for some inspiration.

From CNN's Kendall Trammell

Shutterstock
Shutterstock

We asked some of our friends around CNN what their favorite snack, drink and attire are for at-home Golden Globes viewing. May this give you inspiration for your own Sunday night fun.

Poppy Harlow, CNN Newsroom anchor

  • Snack: Anything not exactly healthy!
  • Drink: Anything around 40-proof 🙂 **I mean ... milk!
  • Attire: My favorite Metallica T-shirt

Miguel Marquez, CNN national correspondent

  • Snack: Bittersweet chocolate mousse pie from a local bakery
  • Drink: Champagne
  • Attire: Bathrobe

Erin Burnett, Erin Burnett OutFront anchor

  • Snack: Popcorn
  • Drink: Red wine
  • Attire: Supersoft pants

Laura Jarrett, Early Start anchor

  • Snack: Potato chips
  • Drink: Sauvignon blanc
  • Attire: What I have affectionately labeled my "soft" pants, aka pants with a wide elastic waistband

1 hr ago

How the stars are getting ready for tonight's virtual show

There will be no red carpet tonight, but that hasn't stopped stars from getting glammed up for the live and largely virtual ceremony.

Ahead of tonight's Golden Globes, Nicholas Hoult, who's nominated for his role in Hulu's "The Great," shared via Instagram a series of photos of his outfit — a shirt and a double-breasted suit jacket.

"All dressed up with nowhere to go, but something to watch!" he said.

Jared Leto posted a photo of himself in a chunky turtleneck with a caption acknowledging that tonight's show is different.

"Just because we’re doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn’t mean I couldn’t get all dressed up for the camera," Leto wrote in his Instagram post.

Here's a look at how the stars are getting ready:

1 hr 15 min ago

Netflix leads in both TV and film nominations

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and Jamie McShane as Shelly Metcalf in "Mank."
Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and Jamie McShane as Shelly Metcalf in "Mank." Courtesy Netflix

Netflix leads this year in both television and film nominations, including the drama "Mank," which leads with six nods.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" followed with five Golden Globe nominations.

In the television categories, Netflix's royal drama "The Crown" leads with six nominations, followed by last year's award show darling, the comedy "Schitt's Creek," with five.

Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous nomination for his role in the Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

See the full list of nominations here and read the nominees reactions here.

1 hr 26 min ago

There won't be a red carpet before tonight's awards show

From CNN's Kendall Trammell

Tonight's Golden Globe Awards will be live — but like most everything else these days, it will be largely virtual in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be no red carpet or audience of nominees crowded at tables in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, leading the festivities for a fourth time, will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.

The date of tonight's show was pushed back amid the pandemic: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC last summer announced the awards would be held on Feb. 28, 2021. The awards show, which honors the best in film and television, usually takes place in early January, according to a release.

1 hr 32 min ago

How to watch tonight's Golden Globe Awards

From CNN's Kendall Trammell and Lisa Respers France

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be live and largely virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

There will be no red carpet or audience of nominees crowded at tables in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Golden Globes will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here's what else you need to know about tonight's show:

  • The hosts: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. They will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.
  • The nominees: This year's nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we've been watching from home while in quarantine. Netflix led in both television and film nominations this year.
  • TV and film icons to be honored: TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement, and actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.
  • Why this year's show is different: Instead of flocking to movie theaters, we streamed blockbuster hits from home on whatever screens we had — big or small. TV pivoted plot lines to cover our reality, Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. We binge-watched a lot, and some of those shows we obsessed over were just as strange as the times we're living