Amanda Seyfried, nominated for her role in "Mank," spoke to E! on a virtual red carpet before tonight's Golden Globes, saying she was happy to be with her family, including her 5-month-old son tonight. The actress revealed he was just off-camera, holding her hand and wearing a little tuxedo for the event.
The 2021 Golden Globes
By Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Adrienne Vogt and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Amanda Seyfried's 5-month-old son was in a tiny tuxedo tonight
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Ricky Gervais jokes "everyone can relax" now that he's not hosting the Golden Globes
From CNN's Marianne Garvey
Ricky Gervais took to Twitter Sunday to joke that Hollywood can let out a sigh of relief that he's not hosting the Golden Globes this year. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have that job.
Gervais wrote: "Everyone can relax. Have a great night #GoldenGlobes" adding a laughing face emoji and a video of his 2020 jokes.
In 2020 he did say it would be his last time hosting.
"You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm joking. I never did. I'm joking, I never did. NBC clearly don't care either — fifth time. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets — hello?
"Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they've no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax. Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they're just jokes. We're all gonna die soon and there's no sequel, so remember that."
Need a snack idea? These CNN anchors shared their favorite treats for some inspiration.
From CNN's Kendall Trammell
We asked some of our friends around CNN what their favorite snack, drink and attire are for at-home Golden Globes viewing. May this give you inspiration for your own Sunday night fun.
Poppy Harlow, CNN Newsroom anchor
- Snack: Anything not exactly healthy!
- Drink: Anything around 40-proof 🙂 **I mean ... milk!
- Attire: My favorite Metallica T-shirt
Miguel Marquez, CNN national correspondent
- Snack: Bittersweet chocolate mousse pie from a local bakery
- Drink: Champagne
- Attire: Bathrobe
Erin Burnett, Erin Burnett OutFront anchor
- Snack: Popcorn
- Drink: Red wine
- Attire: Supersoft pants
Laura Jarrett, Early Start anchor
- Snack: Potato chips
- Drink: Sauvignon blanc
- Attire: What I have affectionately labeled my "soft" pants, aka pants with a wide elastic waistband
How the stars are getting ready for tonight's virtual show
There will be no red carpet tonight, but that hasn't stopped stars from getting glammed up for the live and largely virtual ceremony.
Ahead of tonight's Golden Globes, Nicholas Hoult, who's nominated for his role in Hulu's "The Great," shared via Instagram a series of photos of his outfit — a shirt and a double-breasted suit jacket.
"All dressed up with nowhere to go, but something to watch!" he said.
Jared Leto posted a photo of himself in a chunky turtleneck with a caption acknowledging that tonight's show is different.
"Just because we’re doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn’t mean I couldn’t get all dressed up for the camera," Leto wrote in his Instagram post.
Here's a look at how the stars are getting ready:
Netflix leads in both TV and film nominations
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
Netflix leads this year in both television and film nominations, including the drama "Mank," which leads with six nods.
"The Trial of the Chicago 7" followed with five Golden Globe nominations.
In the television categories, Netflix's royal drama "The Crown" leads with six nominations, followed by last year's award show darling, the comedy "Schitt's Creek," with five.
Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous nomination for his role in the Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
See the full list of nominations here and read the nominees reactions here.
There won't be a red carpet before tonight's awards show
From CNN's Kendall Trammell
Tonight's Golden Globe Awards will be live — but like most everything else these days, it will be largely virtual in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
There will be no red carpet or audience of nominees crowded at tables in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, leading the festivities for a fourth time, will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.
The date of tonight's show was pushed back amid the pandemic: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC last summer announced the awards would be held on Feb. 28, 2021. The awards show, which honors the best in film and television, usually takes place in early January, according to a release.
How to watch tonight's Golden Globe Awards
From CNN's Kendall Trammell and Lisa Respers France
The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be live and largely virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
There will be no red carpet or audience of nominees crowded at tables in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
The Golden Globes will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Here's what else you need to know about tonight's show:
- The hosts: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. They will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.
- The nominees: This year's nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we've been watching from home while in quarantine. Netflix led in both television and film nominations this year.
- TV and film icons to be honored: TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement, and actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.
- Why this year's show is different: Instead of flocking to movie theaters, we streamed blockbuster hits from home on whatever screens we had — big or small. TV pivoted plot lines to cover our reality, Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. We binge-watched a lot, and some of those shows we obsessed over were just as strange as the times we're living.