Ricky Gervais took to Twitter Sunday to joke that Hollywood can let out a sigh of relief that he's not hosting the Golden Globes this year. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have that job.

Gervais wrote: "Everyone can relax. Have a great night #GoldenGlobes" adding a laughing face emoji and a video of his 2020 jokes.

In 2020 he did say it would be his last time hosting.

"You'll be pleased to know this is the last time I'm hosting these awards, so I don't care anymore. I'm joking. I never did. I'm joking, I never did. NBC clearly don't care either — fifth time. I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars for some offensive tweets — hello?

"Lucky for me, the Hollywood Foreign Press can barely speak English and they've no idea what Twitter is, so I got offered this gig by fax. Let's go out with a bang, let's have a laugh at your expense. Remember, they're just jokes. We're all gonna die soon and there's no sequel, so remember that."