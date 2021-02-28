We asked some of our friends around CNN what their favorite snack, drink and attire are for at-home Golden Globes viewing. May this give you inspiration for your own Sunday night fun.
Poppy Harlow, CNN Newsroom anchor
- Snack: Anything not exactly healthy!
- Drink: Anything around 40-proof 🙂 **I mean ... milk!
- Attire: My favorite Metallica T-shirt
Miguel Marquez, CNN national correspondent
- Snack: Bittersweet chocolate mousse pie from a local bakery
- Drink: Champagne
- Attire: Bathrobe
Erin Burnett, Erin Burnett OutFront anchor
- Snack: Popcorn
- Drink: Red wine
- Attire: Supersoft pants
Laura Jarrett, Early Start anchor
- Snack: Potato chips
- Drink: Sauvignon blanc
- Attire: What I have affectionately labeled my "soft" pants, aka pants with a wide elastic waistband