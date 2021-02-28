There will be no red carpet tonight, but that hasn't stopped stars from getting glammed up for the live and largely virtual ceremony.

Ahead of tonight's Golden Globes, Nicholas Hoult, who's nominated for his role in Hulu's "The Great," shared via Instagram a series of photos of his outfit — a shirt and a double-breasted suit jacket.

"All dressed up with nowhere to go, but something to watch!" he said.

Jared Leto posted a photo of himself in a chunky turtleneck with a caption acknowledging that tonight's show is different.

"Just because we’re doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn’t mean I couldn’t get all dressed up for the camera," Leto wrote in his Instagram post.

Here's a look at how the stars are getting ready: