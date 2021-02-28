Entertainment
The 2021 Golden Globes

By Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Adrienne Vogt and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:01 p.m. ET, February 28, 2021
1 min ago

How the stars are getting ready for tonight's virtual show

There will be no red carpet tonight, but that hasn't stopped stars from getting glammed up for the live and largely virtual ceremony.

Ahead of tonight's Golden Globes, Nicholas Hoult, who's nominated for his role in Hulu's "The Great," shared via Instagram a series of photos of his outfit — a shirt and a double-breasted suit jacket.

"All dressed up with nowhere to go, but something to watch!" he said.

Jared Leto posted a photo of himself in a chunky turtleneck with a caption acknowledging that tonight's show is different.

"Just because we’re doing the #GoldenGlobes from home this year doesn’t mean I couldn’t get all dressed up for the camera," Leto wrote in his Instagram post.

Here's a look at how the stars are getting ready:

16 min ago

Netflix leads in both TV and film nominations

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies, Gary Oldman as Herman Mankiewicz and Jamie McShane as Shelly Metcalf in "Mank." Courtesy Netflix

Netflix leads this year in both television and film nominations, including the drama "Mank," which leads with six nods.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7" followed with five Golden Globe nominations.

In the television categories, Netflix's royal drama "The Crown" leads with six nominations, followed by last year's award show darling, the comedy "Schitt's Creek," with five.

Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous nomination for his role in the Netflix film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

See the full list of nominations here and read the nominees reactions here.

27 min ago

There won't be a red carpet before tonight's awards show

From CNN's Kendall Trammell

Tonight's Golden Globe Awards will be live — but like most everything else these days, it will be largely virtual in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be no red carpet or audience of nominees crowded at tables in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, leading the festivities for a fourth time, will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.

The date of tonight's show was pushed back amid the pandemic: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC last summer announced the awards would be held on Feb. 28, 2021. The awards show, which honors the best in film and television, usually takes place in early January, according to a release.

33 min ago

How to watch tonight's Golden Globe Awards

From CNN's Kendall Trammell and Lisa Respers France

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be live and largely virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Golden Globes will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here's what else you need to know about tonight's show:

  • The hosts: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. They will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.
  • The nominees: This year's nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we've been watching from home while in quarantine. Netflix led in both television and film nominations this year.
  • TV and film icons to be honored: TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement, and actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.
  • Why this year's show is different: Instead of flocking to movie theaters, we streamed blockbuster hits from home on whatever screens we had — big or small. TV pivoted plot lines to cover our reality, Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. We binge-watched a lot, and some of those shows we obsessed over were just as strange as the times we're living