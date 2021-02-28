Tonight's Golden Globe Awards will be live — but like most everything else these days, it will be largely virtual in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There will be no red carpet or audience of nominees crowded at tables in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, leading the festivities for a fourth time, will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.

The date of tonight's show was pushed back amid the pandemic: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC last summer announced the awards would be held on Feb. 28, 2021. The awards show, which honors the best in film and television, usually takes place in early January, according to a release.