By Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Adrienne Vogt and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:35 p.m. ET, February 28, 2021
1 min ago

There won't be a red carpet before tonight's awards show

From CNN's Kendall Trammell

Tonight's Golden Globe Awards will be live — but like most everything else these days, it will be largely virtual in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The date of tonight's show was pushed back amid the pandemic: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC last summer announced the awards would be held on Feb. 28, 2021. The awards show, which honors the best in film and television, usually takes place in early January, according to a release.

The date of tonight's show was pushed back amid the pandemic: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC last summer announced the awards would be held on Feb. 28, 2021. The awards show, which honors the best in film and television, usually takes place in early January, according to a release.

7 min ago

How to watch tonight's Golden Globe Awards

From CNN's Kendall Trammell and Lisa Respers France

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be live and largely virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

There will be no red carpet or audience of nominees crowded at tables in the ballroom of The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The Golden Globes will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here's what else you need to know about tonight's show:

  • The hosts: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. They will be separate but together, as it were, on two different coasts.
  • The nominees: This year's nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we've been watching from home while in quarantine. Netflix led in both television and film nominations this year.
  • TV and film icons to be honored: TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement, and actress and activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.
  • Why this year's show is different: Instead of flocking to movie theaters, we streamed blockbuster hits from home on whatever screens we had — big or small. TV pivoted plot lines to cover our reality, Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. We binge-watched a lot, and some of those shows we obsessed over were just as strange as the times we're living