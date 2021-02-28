Entertainment
The 2021 Golden Globes

By Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Adrienne Vogt and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 10:44 p.m. ET, February 28, 2021
45 min ago

"The Crown" wins Best TV Series Drama

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Netflix
Best TV Series Drama went to Netflix's "The Crown." The highly successful franchise, led the way with six nominations, tied with the film "Mank."

It was big night for the series, whose two leads, Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin both won earlier in the evening for their respective roles as Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

35 min ago

"Minari" director says his film goes deeper than any language: "It's a language of the heart"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

"Minari" just won the Golden Globe for best motion picture — foreign language.

It's an American movie written and directed by an American man about a family's struggles on their American farm — and being in the foreign language category has sparked controversy and questions about racism in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's rules make it ineligible for best picture. The rules state that only films with 50% or more of their dialog in English are eligible to compete in the awards' best motion picture categories.

In his acceptance speech, writer and director Lee Isaac Chung was hugging his daughter, who he said was the reason he made the film.

"'Minari' is about a family — it's a family trying to learn how to speak a language of its own. It goes deeper than any American language and any foreign language. It's a language of the heart. And I'm trying to learn it myself and to pass it on. And I'm hoping we'll all learn how to speak this language of love to each other, especially this year," he said.
1 hr ago

Josh O'Connor wins Golden Globe for his portrayal of Prince Charles in "The Crown"

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Josh O'Connor won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Prince Charles on Netflix's hit show, "The Crown."

He starred on the third and fourth season of the series.

"I'm very lucky to be able to work in this period, and there are so many people who are unable to work and are isolated," O'Connor said in his speech. "I hope we can put mental health at the forefront of our minds."
58 min ago

Rosamund Pike wins and nods "I Care a Lot" in her thank you speech

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Rosamund Pike just won Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for "I Care Lot."

Pike gave a nod to her fellow nominee, Maria Bakalova, from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," saying she could never handle being in a room with Rudy Giuliani. (Bakalova filmed a cringeworthy now-famous scene with Giuliani in "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.")

1 hr 5 min ago

Regina King's dog Cornbread was the real winner of tonight's Golden Globes

From CNN's Amir Vera

You know what goes best with a Louis Vuitton dress? Cornbread.

That's the name of Regina King's dog who was seemed to win the hearts of viewers during the Golden Globes pre-show.

As King was showing off her Golden Globes outfit at the pre-show ceremonies on E! and NBC, Cornbread was just vibing behind her in a doggy bed.

"Regina King's dog channeling my mood," tweeted Thrillist writer Esther Zuckerman.

"Regina King's dog just crashed her interview on the Golden Globes "red carpet" and that is something that should happen on every red carpet going forward," tweeted author Riley Sager.

"The best accessory tonight is Regina's King's dog very very slowly getting comfy in his bed," TV critic Kelly Lawler tweeted.

King is nominated for best director for her film "One Night in Miami." She is one of three female directors in the category, a first in Golden Globes history.

King is the second Black woman nominated in the category.

1 hr 10 min ago

"Schitt's Creek" wins for best TV series — musical or comedy

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

"Schitt's Creek" won the Golden Globe Award for Best TV Series — Comedy or Musical.

Creator and star Dan Levy thanked the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Pop TV for making the choice to "keep this little show on the air and give it the time and space it needed to grow."

"This acknowledgment is a lovely vote of confidence in the messages 'Schitt's Creek' has come to stand for — the idea that inclusion can bring about growth and love to a community," Levy said.

Levy added that he hopes next year's Golden Globes ceremony reflects the "true breadth of diversity of the film and television being made today."

1 hr 19 min ago

Jason Sudeikis wins Golden Globe for "Ted Lasso"

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Jason Sudeikis took home a Golden Globe tonight for best actor for his role in "Ted Lasso."

Sterling K. Brown took the stage to present the award with his "This Is Us" co-star Susan Kelechi Watson and they took aim at The Hollywood Foreign Press Association who puts on the Golden Globes for their lack of diversity on their voting committee.

Brown said, "It's great to be black at the Golden Globes," instead of saying "back." Watson echoed his sentiments by also saying it.

The HFPA vowed earlier in the show to work on making their organization more inclusive.

1 hr 31 min ago

"Laughter adds time to one's life": Norman Lear receives Carol Burnett Award

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
TV pioneer Norman Lear was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes this year. Lear created iconic shows like "All in the Family," "Sanford and Son," "Maude," "The Jeffersons," "One Day at a Time," and "Good Times."

A compilation showed how Lear's shows pushed the envelope over the decades.

"I could not feel more blessed," Lear said, adding that no one has made him laugh harder than Burnett.

Lear thanked his family and the colleagues he's worked with over his career.

"At close to 99, I can tell you that I've never lived alone, I've never laughed alone, and that has as much to do with my being here today as anything else I know," he said.
1 hr 33 min ago

Emma Corrin wins best actress for her role as Princess Diana in "The Crown"

From CNN's Chloe Melas

And the winner for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV series drama went to Emma Corrin.

Corrin who played Princess Diana, appeared to be shocked by her win.

"Thank you so much everyone," she said. "Thank you to my incredible cast and crew."

In an interview earlier in the day, Corrin said that in order to become the late princess she worked with a dialect coach. She also said that although she did a lot of research on Diana's life, that this was "my interpretation" of her.