Technical difficulties plague the Golden Globes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

It's a sign of the times. With all nominees for the Golden Globes being virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it meant that stars had to be live from their homes. And with that came technical difficulties. Right at the top of the show, Daniel Kaluuya's audio completely cut out before he could even accept his award. Luckily, it came back right before the show went to commercial.

Next, Catherine O'Hara won for "Schitt's Creek" and her husband's cell phone appeared to be airing a live broadcast of the show, which totally distracted from her speech.

But what had many viewers scratching their heads is that the Golden Globes has had nearly a year to prepare and learn from the several awards shows that have aired in the midst of the pandemic. From the Emmys to the MTV Video Music Awards, most shows have managed to avoid major tech issues but the Globes seem to be the ones having the most difficult time staying afloat.