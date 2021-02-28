Entertainment
The 2021 Golden Globes

By Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Adrienne Vogt and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:09 p.m. ET, February 28, 2021
31 min ago

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumously for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Chadwick Boseman was awarded a posthumous Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." It was his final role before his death last year after a battle with colon cancer.

Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf.

Through a flood of tears, she said in part, "He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would thank his team ... he would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside all of us that tells you, you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history."

She went on to say, "I don't have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those that we love."

16 min ago

3 women nominated for best director for first time in Golden Globe history

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Frances McDormand, left, and director Chloe Zhao on the set of "Nomadland."
For the first time in Golden Globe history, three female directors earned nominations for best director, bringing calls for increased recognition for the work of women in Hollywood to an important moment.

Nominees Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland"), Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") and Regina King ("One Night in Miami") bring the total number of woman nominated in the category in the Globes' 78-year history to eight.

The other best director nominees this year were David Fincher ("Mank") and Aaron Sorkin ("The Trial of the Chicago 7").

Zhao, King and Fennell join a short but prestigious list of fellow female nominees in the category. Barbra Streisand, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay and Kathryn Bigelow have also been nominated in the category, with Streisand being the sole winner among them.

Streisand won the best director Golden Globe for the 1983 film "Yentl."

In hailing King's accomplishment for her directorial feature film debut, Amazon Studios also pointed out that she is now the second Black woman nominated in the category.

Zhao, meanwhile, is the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the category.

40 min ago

Anya Taylor-Joy wins for "The Queens Gambit"

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Anya Taylor-Joy took home a well deserved win for her role as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix's limited "The Queens Gambit."

Taylor-Joy was up against some of Hollywood's veteran actresses like Nicole Kidman for HBO's "The Undoing," and Cate Blanchett for "Mrs. America."

"The Queen's Gambit" has received critical acclaim, telling the story of an orphan who overcomes addiction to become an internationally known chess star.

The show also took home an award for best limited series for TV.

45 min ago

Producers are playing people off virtually and it's absurd

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

With nowhere to go, where are producers playing winners off to?

"The Crown" star and winner of Best Supporting Actress — TV Drama, Gillian Anderson was thanking her people when an orchestra began to crescendo to signal her to wrap it up.

Where will she go? Back to the couch.

43 min ago

Gillian Anderson wins for best supporting actress as Margaret Thatcher on "The Crown"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Gillian Anderson won the Golden Globe for best TV supporting actress for her portrayal of the UK's first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, in "The Crown."

In her acceptance speech, Anderson thanked the Netflix series' creator Peter Morgan for "imagining I could inhabit Mrs. T" and for writing an "exquisitely multidimensional character, against the odds."

She also thanked the hair and makeup crew on the show for fashioning her "Thatcher helmet thing" every day.

49 min ago

Jodie Foster wins best supporting actress for "The Mauritanian"

From CNN's Chloe Melas

STX Films
The Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Drama went to Jodie Foster for her role in "The Mauritanian."

Jamie Lee Curtis presented Foster with the award and during her speech, Foster thanked her wife and also said that she was shocked to receive the award because she "didn't think I'd ever be here again."

"The Mauritanian" is a film based on the 2015 memoir "Guantanamo Diary" about a man being held in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp for 14 years. The film also stars Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch.

26 min ago

Jane Fonda gives forceful speech on inclusivity and activism in Hollywood

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Rich Polk/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Jane Fonda accepted The Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, telling the audience "we are a community of storytellers," and it's "always essential" to tell diverse stories.

Fonda appeared live on stage to accept the award, giving an impassioned speech about opening our hearts.

"If my heart is open and I look beneath the surface, I feel kinship," she said.

1 hr 10 min ago

"The Crown" wins Best TV Series Drama

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Netflix
Best TV Series Drama went to Netflix's "The Crown." The highly successful franchise, led the way with six nominations, tied with the film "Mank."

It was big night for the series, whose two leads, Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin both won earlier in the evening for their respective roles as Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

1 hr 1 min ago

"Minari" director says his film goes deeper than any language: "It's a language of the heart"

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

"Minari" just won the Golden Globe for best motion picture — foreign language.

It's an American movie written and directed by an American man about a family's struggles on their American farm — and being in the foreign language category has sparked controversy and questions about racism in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's rules make it ineligible for best picture. The rules state that only films with 50% or more of their dialog in English are eligible to compete in the awards' best motion picture categories.

In his acceptance speech, writer and director Lee Isaac Chung was hugging his daughter, who he said was the reason he made the film.

"'Minari' is about a family — it's a family trying to learn how to speak a language of its own. It goes deeper than any American language and any foreign language. It's a language of the heart. And I'm trying to learn it myself and to pass it on. And I'm hoping we'll all learn how to speak this language of love to each other, especially this year," he said.