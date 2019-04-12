All the latest on the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

David Benioff loved the way "The Sopranos" ended, but he well remembers all of the arguments about it.

Benioff and his fellow "Game of Thrones" showrunner Dan Weiss talked to Entertainment Weekly about their show's forthcoming series finale.

The eighth and final "GoT" season starts Sunday and viewers have already started theorizing about, and agonizing over, how it will all conclude.

Benioff told EW "From the beginning, we've talked about how the show would end."

"A good story isn't a good story if you have a bad ending," he said. "Of course we worry."

Benioff talked about how hotly debated the ending of "The Sopranos" was was when it aired in 2007. The screen cut abruptly to black in the middle of a tense scene, leading many viewers to think their cable had gone out.

"I've gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that's their right to feel that way, just as it's my right to feel like they're idiots," he said.

Benioff is not shying from such debate.

"It's also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it," he said.

Weiss said there's another popular finale he hopes their ending evokes.

"I'm hoping we get the 'Breaking Bad' [finale] argument where it's like, "Is that an A or an A+?,'" he said. "I want that to be the argument. I just wish we found better directors for it."

The worry over spoilers for the hit HBO series (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company) has been ever-present, with Benioff saying,"If the NSA and CIA can't protect all of their information, what hope do we have?"