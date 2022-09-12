Live Updates

The 2022 Emmy Awards

Lisa Respers France Chloe Melas Marianne Garvey Meg Wagner
By Lisa Respers France, Chloe Melas, Marianne Garvey and Meg Wagner, CNN
Updated 7:28 PM EDT, Mon September 12, 2022
This show leads the pack with 25 Emmy nominations
What we're covering here

  • 8 p.m. ET: The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best television shows and performances of the year, will be presented tonight.
  • The host: Kenan Thompson will take center stage as this year’s host, live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. 
  • How to watch: The Emmy Awards will air on NBC but it will also stream on Hulu, YouTube TV and live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.
Here are the programs with the most nominations tonight

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez
From left to right, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen are seen in an episode of Succession.
(Macall B. Polay/HBO)

We’re counting down to the start of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which begin at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

“Succession” has the most nominations of any show, earning a total of 25 nods, including one for outstanding drama, as well as outstanding lead actor nominations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong.

“Ted Lasso” led the comedy category, earning 20 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series. Star Jason Sudeikis earned an outstanding lead actor nomination, while Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham were among those who earned individual nominations in their respective supporting acting categories. Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed also earned supporting actor nominations.

“White Lotus” was a favorite in the limited series category, earning a total of 20 nominations and an incredible eight nominations in supporting acting categories.

“Hacks” and “Only Murders In the Building” earned 17 nominations each, rounding out the list of top five nominated programs.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

Your host tonight is Kenan Thompson

From CNN's Chloe Melas
Kenan Thompson arrives for the show on Monday.
(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Kenan Thompson will take center stage as the host for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles tonight.

This is Thompson’s first time hosting the Emmys but he has been nominated six times.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

The Emmys start at 8 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch.

From CNN's Chloe Melas
The Emmy statuette is displayed prior to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12.
(Ringo Chiu/Reuters)

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best television shows and performances of they year, will be presented Monday.

The Emmy Awards will air on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T but it will also stream on Hulu, YouTube TV and live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

You can also follow our live coverage all night long right here.