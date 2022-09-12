The 2022 Emmy Awards

From left to right, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen are seen in an episode of Succession. (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

We’re counting down to the start of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which begin at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

“Succession” has the most nominations of any show, earning a total of 25 nods, including one for outstanding drama, as well as outstanding lead actor nominations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong.

“Ted Lasso” led the comedy category, earning 20 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series. Star Jason Sudeikis earned an outstanding lead actor nomination, while Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham were among those who earned individual nominations in their respective supporting acting categories. Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed also earned supporting actor nominations.

“White Lotus” was a favorite in the limited series category, earning a total of 20 nominations and an incredible eight nominations in supporting acting categories.

“Hacks” and “Only Murders In the Building” earned 17 nominations each, rounding out the list of top five nominated programs.

Check out the full list of nominees here.