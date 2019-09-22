The 2019 Emmy Awards
These celebrities are presenting at tonight's show
While this year's Emmy Awards will be host-less, there will be a whole roster of stars presenting tonight.
The casts of HBO's "Veep" and "Game of Thrones," along with the cast of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," will be on stage.
Adam Devine is expected to present a musical tribute to variety programming. Halsey is also set to take the stage for a performance to accompany the In Memoriam tribute.
Here's a look at some of tonight's presenters:
- RuPaul
- Amy Poehler
- Maya Rudolph
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Anthony Anderson
- The cast of "Veep"
- The cast of "Game of Thrones"
- Cedric the Entertainer
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Ike Barinholtz
- Bill Hader
- Max Greenfield
- Lilly Singh
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Angela Bassett
- Ben Stiller
- Viola Davis
- Michael Douglas
- Taraji P. Henson
- Billy Porter
- Terrence Howard
- Stephen Colbert
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Seth Meyers
- Naomi Watts
- Zendaya
- Peter Krause
- Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner
What the stars are wearing at this year's Emmy Awards
The cast of "Saturday Night Live," Pose's Indya Moore and other celebrities have arrived at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live for tonight's 71st Emmy Awards.
The show, which will air live on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET, is expected to run three hours.
Here's a look at what the stars are wearing tonight:
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
Indya Moore
Laverne Cox
Milo Ventimiglia
Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, and Melissa Villaseñor
The cast of "Schitt's Creek"
The cast and crew of "RuPaul's Drag Race"
Mandy Moore
Jodie Comer
The carpet at this year's Emmys is purple
Celebrities have begun to make their way down the Emmy Awards' carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
It's hard to miss this year's carpet because it's purple.
How stars are getting ready for the Emmys
Hollywood stars gave their fans a preview of their red carpet routine hours before tonight's 71st Emmy Awards.
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share a video of her pre-award show routine. Kelly Osborne gave a sneak peak of her purple hair and makeup.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kelly Osborne
"Game of Thrones" set a record with 32 nominations
The HBO hit "Game of Thrones" set a new record this year for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series. The show earned 32 nominations.
GOT already holds the record as the most Emmy-winning primetime series in history with 42. (HBO and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia.)
The show already amassed 10 wins — in categories that include visual effects, music, editing and makeup— at the Creative Arts Emmys this year. GOT's total stand at 57.
"Thrones" is already the most-honored series of all time, and the most-nominated drama, ranking behind only "Saturday Night Live" — which has the benefit of having been around for more than 40 years — among programs on the latter score.
There won't be a host at the Emmy's tonight
This year's Emmy Awards will be host-less, according to Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier.
The decision was somewhat influenced by this year's Academy Awards, which went without an emcee for the first time since 1989.
Producers opted to concentrate on the large amount of shows that are ending because skipping some of the bits and gimmicks that come with a host means "that's 15 to 20 minutes you can't use to salute those shows," he said.
The last time the Emmys went sans host was in 2003, when the broadcast also aired on Fox.