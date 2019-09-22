Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

live news

Live

Global climate strike

Upcoming

The 2019 Emmy Awards

By Lisa Respers France, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 7:42 p.m. ET, September 22, 2019
11 min ago

These celebrities are presenting at tonight's show

Actress Maya Rudolph
Actress Maya Rudolph STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

While this year's Emmy Awards will be host-less, there will be a whole roster of stars presenting tonight.

The casts of HBO's "Veep" and "Game of Thrones," along with the cast of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," will be on stage.

Adam Devine is expected to present a musical tribute to variety programming. Halsey is also set to take the stage for a performance to accompany the In Memoriam tribute.

Here's a look at some of tonight's presenters:

  • RuPaul
  • Amy Poehler
  • Maya Rudolph
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
  • Anthony Anderson
  • The cast of "Veep"
  • The cast of "Game of Thrones"
  • Cedric the Entertainer
  • Gwyneth Paltrow
  • Ike Barinholtz
  • Bill Hader
  • Max Greenfield
  • Lilly Singh
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge
  • Angela Bassett
  • Ben Stiller
  • Viola Davis
  • Michael Douglas
  • Taraji P. Henson
  • Billy Porter
  • Terrence Howard 
  • Stephen Colbert
  • Jimmy Kimmel
  • Seth Meyers
  • Naomi Watts
  • Zendaya 
  • Peter Krause
  • Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

23 min ago

What the stars are wearing at this year's Emmy Awards

The cast of "Saturday Night Live," Pose's Indya Moore and other celebrities have arrived at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live for tonight's 71st Emmy Awards.

The show, which will air live on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET, is expected to run three hours.

Here's a look at what the stars are wearing tonight:

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Indya Moore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Laverne Cox

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, and Melissa Villaseñor

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The cast of "Schitt's Creek"

Jennifer Robertson, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, and Karen Robinson
Jennifer Robertson, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, and Karen Robinson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The cast and crew of "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mandy Moore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Jodie Comer

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

34 min ago

The carpet at this year's Emmys is purple

Dascha Polanco arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Dascha Polanco arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Celebrities have begun to make their way down the Emmy Awards' carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

It's hard to miss this year's carpet because it's purple.

An Emmy statue appears in the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019.
An Emmy statue appears in the red carpet at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, 2019. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

42 min ago

How stars are getting ready for the Emmys

Hollywood stars gave their fans a preview of their red carpet routine hours before tonight's 71st Emmy Awards.

Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share a video of her pre-award show routine. Kelly Osborne gave a sneak peak of her purple hair and makeup.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Kelly Osborne

46 min ago

"Game of Thrones" set a record with 32 nominations

The HBO hit "Game of Thrones" set a new record this year for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series. The show earned 32 nominations.

GOT already holds the record as the most Emmy-winning primetime series in history with 42. (HBO and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia.)

The show already amassed 10 wins — in categories that include visual effects, music, editing and makeup— at the Creative Arts Emmys this year. GOT's total stand at 57.

"Thrones" is already the most-honored series of all time, and the most-nominated drama, ranking behind only "Saturday Night Live" — which has the benefit of having been around for more than 40 years — among programs on the latter score.

1 min ago

There won't be a host at the Emmys tonight

From CNN's Whitney Friedlander

This year's Emmy Awards will be host-less, according to Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier.

The decision was somewhat influenced by this year's Academy Awards, which went without an emcee for the first time since 1989.

Producers opted to concentrate on the large amount of shows that are ending because skipping some of the bits and gimmicks that come with a host means "that's 15 to 20 minutes you can't use to salute those shows," he said.

The last time the Emmys went sans host was in 2003, when the broadcast also aired on Fox.