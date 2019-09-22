Actress Maya Rudolph STEVEN FERDMAN/AFP/Getty Images

While this year's Emmy Awards will be host-less, there will be a whole roster of stars presenting tonight.

The casts of HBO's "Veep" and "Game of Thrones," along with the cast of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," will be on stage.

Adam Devine is expected to present a musical tribute to variety programming. Halsey is also set to take the stage for a performance to accompany the In Memoriam tribute.

Here's a look at some of tonight's presenters: