The 2019 Emmy Awards
Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins again: "I find acting really hard and really painful"
"Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has taken home Emmy gold once again for lead actress in a comedy series.
"I find acting really hard and really painful but it's all about this," Waller-Bridge said, holding her award. "This means a huge, huge amount to me."
Waller-Bridge won earlier tonight for outstanding writing in a comedy series.
Bill Hader thanks "Barry" co-creator Alec Berg in speech
Actor Bill Hader took home Emmy gold for his role in HBO's "Barry."
Hader praised his co-creator Alec Berg during his acceptance speech for lead actor in a comedy series.
"I don't know where I'll be without you," Hader said.
Hader is also known for his stint on "Saturday Night Live" for which he received three Emmy nominations), "South Park," and his parody series "Documentary Now!," according to Emmys.com.
Amazon's "Fleabag" snags another win
YAY "Fleabag!"
Harry Bradbeer took home the Emmy for directing the comedy series and called the show "something that only comes along once in your life."
He's so right.
Bradbeer dedicated the award to the show's star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge
"Thank you for coming into my life like some type of glorious grenade," he said.
Waller-Bridge won an Emmy tonight for her writing for "Episode 1" of "Fleabag."
"Fleabag" takes home Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series
Writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the Emmy for her writing for "Episode 1" of "Fleabag," Amazon's hit British comedy series.
"I find writing really, really hard and really painful," Waller-Bridge said in her acceptance speech.
She continued: "I got to say a big thank you to the 'Fleabag' family."
Alex Borstein wins for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and pays tribute to strong women
Way to make us cry Alex Borstein.
The actress won best supporting actress in a comedy for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Borstein paid tribute to strong women, including her grandmother who she said was in line to be shot during the Holocaust and asked what would happen if she stepped out of line.
The guard told her grandmother he wouldn't have the heart to shoot her, but some other guard would.
So she stepped out of line and lived.
"And for that I am here and for that my children are here," Borstein said. "So step out of line ladies, step out of line."
This win marks the first two awards of the night going to the acclaimed Amazon series. Her co-star Ton Shalhoub won the first award of the night.
Tony Shalhoub takes home Emmy for supporting actor
Actor Tony Shalhoub took home the Emmy for his role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," the hit Amazon Prime show.
"It takes a village," Shalhoub said, thanking producers and others who worked on the show.
Shalhoub plays the character of Abe Weissman.
Here's some of Shalhoub's other TV work, according to Emmys.com:
"His television work includes Antonio Scarpacci in the NBC sitcom "Wings" and detective Adrian Monk in the USA TV series "Monk," for which he won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy, two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and three Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series."
Bryan Cranston reminds us "television has never been this damn good"
"What the hell was that?"
That's what "Black-ish" Anthony Anderson wondered after Homer Simpson opened this year's Emmy Awards ceremony only to have a piano fall on him.
Anderson stepped in to offer some comic relief with a schtick which included him and his mom grabbing a few awards backstage to stuff in her purse.
"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston then came on to pay homage to the state of current TV "where we laugh with the Dunphys and we cry with the Pearsons."
"Television has never been bigger, television has never mattered more and television has never been this damn good," Cranston said.
That segued into Ben Stiller with fellow funny man and living legend Bob Newhart.
Way to open strong Emmys.
This year's nominees include "This is Us" and "Veep"
In the drama race, it's the Seven Kingdoms versus spies as "Game of Thrones" and "Killing Eve" spar, with the odds on the former to claim the top prize. They are joined in the category by "Succession," "Better Call Saul," "Ozark," "Bodyguard," "Pose," and "This is Us."
In comedy, eyes are on "Veep" to close out its run with one more win, unless "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," the buzzy "Fleabag," or "Barry" swoop in. "The Good Place," "Russian Doll," and "Schitt's Creek" are also nominated.
"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus could make Emmy Awards history tonight
Julia Louis-Dreyfus of HBO's "Veep" could make Emmy Awards history with her ninth win this year, surpassing actress Cloris Leachman.
Leachman and Dreyfus both currently have eight statues to their name for individual performances. Dreyfus has an additional three statues for her work as an executive producer on "Veep."
In 2017, Louis-Dreyfus made history becoming the first actress to take home the best actress in a comedy award six times in a row for the same role, breaking a record set by Candice Bergen during her "Murphy Brown" years.
Since its first season, "Veep" has won 17 Emmys and been nominated 68 times, including this year's nine nominations.