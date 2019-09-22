Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins again: "I find acting really hard and really painful"

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Way to make us cry Alex Borstein.

The actress won best supporting actress in a comedy for her role in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Borstein paid tribute to strong women, including her grandmother who she said was in line to be shot during the Holocaust and asked what would happen if she stepped out of line.

The guard told her grandmother he wouldn't have the heart to shoot her, but some other guard would.

So she stepped out of line and lived.

"And for that I am here and for that my children are here," Borstein said. "So step out of line ladies, step out of line."

This win marks the first two awards of the night going to the acclaimed Amazon series. Her co-star Ton Shalhoub won the first award of the night.