The 2019 Emmy Awards
Billy Porter makes history
Triumph!
That's what Billy Porter gave us when he became the first openly gay black man to win the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series category for his role on "Pose."
"The category is love, y'all love," an ebullient Porter announced.
He quoted iconic, gay black author James Baldwin and talked about acceptance.
"We are the people," Porter said. "We as artists are the people that get to change the molecular structure of the hearts and minds of the people who live on this planet. Please don't ever stop doing that. Please don't every stop telling the truth."
Halsey helps us remember those we lost
The "In Memoriam" portion of any awards show is always sad, but singer Halsey helped us wring out even more emotion.
Accompanied by just a piano, she sang the Cyndi Lauper hit "Time After Time" to remember those both in front of and behind the camera who we lost this year.
This year's list included director John Singleton, actor Rip Torn and broadcast legend Cokie Roberts who died last week at the age of 75.
"Ozark" actress takes home first Emmy win
Julia Garner took home her first Emmy for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix's "Ozark," a crime drama set in the Ozark Mountains.
This was Garner's first nomination.
"This kinda looks like a piece of chocolate," Garner said holding her statue. "I want to give a piece to everybody that's been involved in my life."
HBO's "Succession" wins Emmy for writing for a drama series
Jesse Armstrong thinks we may want to take a think about our immigration restrictions.
That's because, as he pointed out, there have been quite a few winners from the UK.
That includes Armstrong who won for writing "Succession."
He also became the second person in a row to have his acceptance speech delayed, we presume because he used a swear word.
Peter Dinklage was the first.
Peter Dinklage wins fourth Emmy for role in "Game of Thrones"
Actor Peter Dinklage took home an Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series, his fourth win.
Dinklage won for his role as Tyrion Lannister in HBO's "Game of Thrones."
He took home the award in 2011, 2015 and 2018.
"I count myself so fortunate that i'm a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity," Dinklage said. "We did nothing but sweat. We did nothing but laugh."
Billy Porter's hat should have won an award
If you were looking for something interesting about this year's Emmys, let's discuss Billy Porter's ensemble.
His sparkling couture Michael Kors suit and his hat by Stephen Jones Millinery was so extraordinary that it appeared to be giving itself a check mark.
The "Pose" actor is pretty exceptional himself, as the first openly gay black man to be nominated in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category.
About Porter's suit: It reportedly had 130,000 crystals.
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" snags another win
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" took home another win tonight.
The HBO show snagged an Emmy for outstanding variety talk series. Earlier tonight, the team won for writing for a variety series.
"Saturday Night Live" wins third Emmy for best variety sketch series
"Saturday Night Live" took home the Emmy for best variety sketch series.
The show has collected 270 nominations to date. This is the third time it's won in this category.
"This means a lot," longtime producer Lorne Michaels said on stage.
Office pet gets shout out in Emmy awards speech
The team from "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" won for writing for a variety series.
Writer Seena Vali thanked "every single person in every department at the show" as well as their office dog Bruce.
"Bruce, we just want to thank you for having big floppy ears and for letting us give you belly rubs all day and for producing our piece on the Senate filibuster earlier this year," he said.
Congrats Bruce!