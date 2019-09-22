Bryan Cranston reminds us "television has never been this damn good"

"What the hell was that?"

That's what "Black-ish" Anthony Anderson wondered after Homer Simpson opened this year's Emmy Awards ceremony only to have a piano fall on him.

Anderson stepped in to offer some comic relief with a schtick which included him and his mom grabbing a few awards backstage to stuff in her purse.

"Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston then came on to pay homage to the state of current TV "where we laugh with the Dunphys and we cry with the Pearsons."

"Television has never been bigger, television has never mattered more and television has never been this damn good," Cranston said.

That segued into Ben Stiller with fellow funny man and living legend Bob Newhart.

Way to open strong Emmys.