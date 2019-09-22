Tony Shalhoub takes home Emmy for supporting actor

"Veep"

The Emmy Awards will likely feature plenty of big names and nostalgia. But the safest bet in handicapping the night might be that no matter who wins in key categories, there will be fewer viewers watching, perhaps than ever before.

Like the Oscars and other major award shows, tune-in for the Emmys has been fairly steadily declining, amid a plethora of similar showcases and viewing options. And a confluence of events could depress ratings further, after last year's telecast on NBC posted a record-low 10.2 million viewers, per Nielsen data.

The Emmys rotate among the major networks, and this year will air on Fox. The Fox telecast has traditionally been the lowest-rated among the four broadcasters, and won't be helped this year by airing opposite the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

Taking those factors into account, it's possible the awards could dip below 10 million viewers. As for what victories that audience will see, there's a fair amount of suspense in several key categories, and particularly fierce competition in most, reflecting the abundance of worthy nominees.

So beyond the ratings scorecard, what will likely win, and what should? Here's a breakdown: