The 2019 Emmy Awards
The carpet at this year's Emmys is purple
Celebrities have begun to make their way down the Emmy Awards' carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
It's hard to miss this year's carpet because it's purple.
How stars are getting ready for the Emmys
Hollywood stars gave their fans a preview of their red carpet routine hours before tonight's 71st Emmy Awards.
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to share a video of her pre-award show routine. Kelly Osborne gave a sneak peak of her purple hair and makeup.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kelly Osborne
"Game of Thrones" set a record with 32 nominations
The HBO hit "Game of Thrones" set a new record this year for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series. The show earned 32 nominations.
GOT already holds the record as the most Emmy-winning primetime series in history with 42. (HBO and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia.)
The show already amassed 10 wins — in categories that include visual effects, music, editing and makeup— at the Creative Arts Emmys this year. GOT's total stand at 57.
"Thrones" is already the most-honored series of all time, and the most-nominated drama, ranking behind only "Saturday Night Live" — which has the benefit of having been around for more than 40 years — among programs on the latter score.
There won't be a host at the Emmy's tonight
This year's Emmy Awards will be host-less, according to Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier.
The decision was somewhat influenced by this year's Academy Awards, which went without an emcee for the first time since 1989.
Producers opted to concentrate on the large amount of shows that are ending because skipping some of the bits and gimmicks that come with a host means "that's 15 to 20 minutes you can't use to salute those shows," he said.
The last time the Emmys went sans host was in 2003, when the broadcast also aired on Fox.