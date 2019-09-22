How stars are getting ready for the Emmys

The HBO hit "Game of Thrones" set a new record this year for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series. The show earned 32 nominations.

GOT already holds the record as the most Emmy-winning primetime series in history with 42. (HBO and CNN share parent company WarnerMedia.)

The show already amassed 10 wins — in categories that include visual effects, music, editing and makeup— at the Creative Arts Emmys this year. GOT's total stand at 57.

"Thrones" is already the most-honored series of all time, and the most-nominated drama, ranking behind only "Saturday Night Live" — which has the benefit of having been around for more than 40 years — among programs on the latter score.