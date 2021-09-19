Entertainment
The 2021 Emmy Awards

By Lisa Respers France, Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:59 p.m. ET, September 19, 2021
1 min ago

Emmy winners can have gender-specific terms removed from statues

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

A worker handles a statue at the engraving station at the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
A worker handles a statue at the engraving station at the 71st Emmy Awards in 2019. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Emmy Awards will allow "Actress" and "Actor" winners to be called "Performers," the Television Academy has announced.

According to the official Emmys website: "No performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' has ever had a gender requirement for submissions. Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term "Performer" in place of Actor or Actress."

The new gender-inclusive option will be incorporated into this year's event.

In other Emmys news, the rules for eligibility of documentary films have changed, and will keep out films that had also been eligible for Oscar consideration.

1 min ago

Cynthia Erivo says she ran a half-marathon Saturday

Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Cynthia Erivo attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Arriving on the red carpet wearing an elegant white dress with blue feathers at the bottom, actress Cynthia Erivo said she had just ran a half-marathon on Saturday.

The actress, nominated for her role as Aretha Franklin in "Genius," is an avid runner who's training for the New York City Marathon in November.

It's Ervio's first Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

4 min ago

Red Carpet: Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross (Chris Pizzello/AP)

4 min ago

Red Carpet: "Hacks" star Jean Smart

Jean Smart
Jean Smart (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

5 min ago

Red Carpet: Angela Bassett 

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

7 min ago

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez spoke Emmy's night into existence

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Mj Rodriguez arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Mj Rodriguez arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

"Pose" star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez may have manifested Sunday night.

Rodriguez, who is nominated in the lead actress in a drama series category for her role as trans-woman Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the series, said years ago that she was going to be nominated.

That's according to her friend Karamo Brown who reminded her on the Emmy's red carpet that she told him that years ago and asked how it felt to see it all come to pass.

"It's kind of crazy because you never know how things are going to manifest and you never know how they are going to come to full fruition," Rodriguez told Brown on E!. "And I'm very thankful for it. I'm glad that I spoke that into existence."

Brown said she also predicted that she would win so fingers crossed!

2 min ago

Jason Sudeikis talks Ted Lasso's mustache

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Jason Sudekis stars in “Ted Lasso.”
Jason Sudekis stars in “Ted Lasso.” (Colin Hutton/Apple TV+)

Jason Sudeikis had multiple inspirations for his character Ted Lasso's luxurious mustache.

One was his father in the 1980s, who rocked his own bushy 'stache. Sudeikis said on the red carpet that when he shaved it off, he was like "who is this man?"

Two, "look to the greats," he says, if you want to grow your own. Burt Reynolds, for starters, is a great example, he pointed out.

Sudeikis is nominated tonight in multiple categories for "Ted Lasso."

16 min ago

Mj Rodriguez is the first out trans woman nominated for lead actress Emmy

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Mj Rodriguez stars in "Pose."
Mj Rodriguez stars in "Pose." (Eric Liebowitz/FX)

"Pose" star Mj Rodriguez made Emmy history when she became the first out trans woman to be nominated in the outstanding lead actress category for her role in the FX drama, GLAAD, a leading LGBTQ advocacy organization, told CNN.

She is also the first out trans performer nominated in any lead acting category, according to the organization.

"For me being recognized by my peers and by my colleagues, it just means the world for me," Rodriguez told Entertainment Tonight.

She added, "I'm a human at the end of the day. All I wanted was the world to see me, I wanted them to see that I had something to offer."

Rodriguez, who plays Blanca on the series, accounted for one of nine nominations earned by "Pose" this year.

This is not the first time "Pose" has made history. In 2019, Billy Porter became the first openly gay Black man to win an Emmy in the lead actor category.

17 min ago

Red Carpet: Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson (Chris Pizzello/AP)