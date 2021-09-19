Entertainment
The 2021 Emmy Awards

By Lisa Respers France, Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:57 p.m. ET, September 19, 2021
1 min ago

"Ted Lasso" is the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

"Ted Lasso"
"Ted Lasso" (Colin Hutton/AppleTV+)

The cast and producers of Apple's "Ted Lasso" scored a major W during July 13's Emmy nominations and broke a record in the process.

With its 20 nominations, "Ted Lasso" became the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, besting the 19 nominations "Glee" earned in 2010 for its first season.

The nods earned by "Ted Lasso" included best comedy, best lead actor (Jason Sudeikis) and a number of accolades for the show's supporting cast.

Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed all received nominations for their performances. (Yes, there's a four-way "Ted Lasso" race in outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.)

"Getting nominated for an acting Emmy is as thrilling as it is surprising," said Hunt, who also shares two writing nominations with fellow writers Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence. "Not only was this kind of thing never something I was planning or pining for, but also I'm not even the "best supporting actor" on my own show. I am appreciative of, and humbled by, this recognition; but far more appreciative that so many of my castmates have received the same. We're a team, but maybe we're a team with a deep bench."

The show also received two nominations for comedy series editing, one for best casting and three for outstanding directing for a comedy series. One of the directing nominations went to actor and director Zach Braff.

"I'm so honored and happy about this," Braff wrote on Twitter.

"Ted Lasso" returned for its second season on July 23.

16 min ago

These shows and performers earned Emmy nominations this year

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)
(Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

Nominations for the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced July 13.

Father and daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones of "This Is Us" and Jasmine Cephas Jones of "Blindspotting" revealed the nominees. "The Mandalorian" and "The Crown" scored the most nominations per program with 24 each, followed by "WandaVision" with 23.

Qualifying shows must have aired in the past year between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

Below is a list of nominees in major categories:

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

  • Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
  • Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
  • Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

  • Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"
  • Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
  • Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"
  • Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
  • William H. Macy, "Shameless"
  • Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
  • Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Jean Smart, "Hacks"
  • Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
  • Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"
  • Allison Janney, "Mom"

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"
  • Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"
  • Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"
  • Billy Porter, "Pose"
  • Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
  • Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"
  • Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Outstanding reality/competition series

  • "The Amazing Race"
  • "Nailed It!"
  • "RuPaul's Drag Race"
  • "Top Chef"
  • "The Voice"

Outstanding variety talk series

  • "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
  • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
  • "Conan"
  • "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
  • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Outstanding limited Series

  • "WandaVision"
  • "Mare of Easttown"
  • "I May Destroy You"
  • "The Underground Railroad"
  • "The Queen's Gambit"

Outstanding comedy series

  • "Black-ish"
  • "Cobra Kai"
  • "Emily in Paris"
  • "Hacks"
  • "The Flight Attendant"
  • "The Kominsky Method"
  • "Pen15"
  • "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding drama series

  • "The Boys"
  • "Bridgerton"
  • "The Crown"
  • "The Handmaid's Tale"
  • "Lovecraft Country"
  • "The Mandalorian"
  • "Pose"

9 min ago

Red Carpet: "The Crown" star Josh O'Connor

Josh O’Connor arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.
Josh O'Connor arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

9 min ago

Red Carpet: "Saturday Night Live" star Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Cecily Strong attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

32 min ago

How stars are prepping for tonight's Emmys

From facials to full glam, stars took to social media today to share how they prepare for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Here's a look behind the scenes as celebrities get ready for the big night:

Gillian Anderson of Netflix's "The Crown"

"Claws" star Niecy Nash

Kaley Cuoco of HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant"

32 min ago

This year's Emmy Awards will be hosted by a first-timer

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Cedric the Entertainer attends an event in West Hollywood, California, in 2020.
Cedric the Entertainer attends an event in West Hollywood, California, in 2020. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Cedric the Entertainer is making his Emmys hosting debut as the big show returns to a live, in-person format.

"Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year's Emmy Awards," Cedric said in a statement.

The actor and comedian is best known for staring in the CBS comedy "The Neighborhood."

"Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can't wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year," he added.

A "limited audience of nominees and their guests" will also be present at the ceremony tonight. The 72nd Emmy Awards, held in September 2020, were held virtually, with winners giving their speeches over video chat.