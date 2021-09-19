Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen appear in "Wandavision." (Disney+)

While the Emmys have traditionally seen outstanding drama and comedy as its top prizes, the changing nature of television has made the creative standout of this year's nominations a relatively new category: The limited series.

Arguably, nothing better exemplifies the breadth of TV content than the limited-series nominations unveiled Tuesday, which among other things will pit Mare of Easttown against Aretha of Motown, with the Scarlet Witch for good measure.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognized eight nominees each in the best drama and comedy balloting, which at least allowed the broadcast networks to achieve a few breakthroughs ("This is Us," "Black-ish") in what's otherwise a streaming-heavy field.

The evolving nature of TV comedy, meanwhile, encompassed shows that will surely add sizzle to this year's awards while not quite feeling like perfect fits within the genre, among them "The Karate Kid" revival "Cobra Kai" and comedic thriller "The Flight Attendant."

Nothing quite captures the extraordinary work accomplished in the last year, however, than the limited series (once the "miniseries," but no more), which highlights the ability to tell a novelized and complete story over multiple episodes.

The contenders include a dazzling showcase for Kate Winslet in the crime thriller "Mare of Easttown," Michaela Coel's breakthrough rape story "I May Destroy You," the superhero love story "WandaVision," the chess-themed "Queen's Gambit" (with its star-making turn by Anya Taylor-Joy) and director Barry Jenkins' sweeping alternate-history adaptation of "The Underground Railroad."

The acting nominations within the category also include Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in "Genius: Aretha" and Hugh Grant for HBO's "The Undoing," both projects that easily could have been included in the series competition in a less-packed year.

Moreover, best-drama nominee "Lovecraft Country" arguably would have belonged in the limited-series categories had the decision not to produce a second season of the HBO show, as Deadline reported, been made sooner. It, too, told what felt like a self-contained story, although fans and the producers had held out hope for a return engagement. (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)

