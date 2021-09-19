The 2021 Emmy Awards
By Lisa Respers France, Marianne Garvey, Chloe Melas, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Why limited series stand out among Emmy nominations this year
Analysis by Brian Lowry
While the Emmys have traditionally seen outstanding drama and comedy as its top prizes, the changing nature of television has made the creative standout of this year's nominations a relatively new category: The limited series.
Arguably, nothing better exemplifies the breadth of TV content than the limited-series nominations unveiled Tuesday, which among other things will pit Mare of Easttown against Aretha of Motown, with the Scarlet Witch for good measure.
The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognized eight nominees each in the best drama and comedy balloting, which at least allowed the broadcast networks to achieve a few breakthroughs ("This is Us," "Black-ish") in what's otherwise a streaming-heavy field.
The evolving nature of TV comedy, meanwhile, encompassed shows that will surely add sizzle to this year's awards while not quite feeling like perfect fits within the genre, among them "The Karate Kid" revival "Cobra Kai" and comedic thriller "The Flight Attendant."
Nothing quite captures the extraordinary work accomplished in the last year, however, than the limited series (once the "miniseries," but no more), which highlights the ability to tell a novelized and complete story over multiple episodes.
The contenders include a dazzling showcase for Kate Winslet in the crime thriller "Mare of Easttown," Michaela Coel's breakthrough rape story "I May Destroy You," the superhero love story "WandaVision," the chess-themed "Queen's Gambit" (with its star-making turn by Anya Taylor-Joy) and director Barry Jenkins' sweeping alternate-history adaptation of "The Underground Railroad."
The acting nominations within the category also include Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin in "Genius: Aretha" and Hugh Grant for HBO's "The Undoing," both projects that easily could have been included in the series competition in a less-packed year.
Moreover, best-drama nominee "Lovecraft Country" arguably would have belonged in the limited-series categories had the decision not to produce a second season of the HBO show, as Deadline reported, been made sooner. It, too, told what felt like a self-contained story, although fans and the producers had held out hope for a return engagement. (HBO and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.)
"Ted Lasso" is the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history
From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez
The cast and producers of Apple's "Ted Lasso" scored a major W during July 13's Emmy nominations and broke a record in the process.
With its 20 nominations, "Ted Lasso" became the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, besting the 19 nominations "Glee" earned in 2010 for its first season.
The nods earned by "Ted Lasso" included best comedy, best lead actor (Jason Sudeikis) and a number of accolades for the show's supporting cast.
Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift and Nick Mohammed all received nominations for their performances. (Yes, there's a four-way "Ted Lasso" race in outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series.)
"Getting nominated for an acting Emmy is as thrilling as it is surprising," said Hunt, who also shares two writing nominations with fellow writers Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence. "Not only was this kind of thing never something I was planning or pining for, but also I'm not even the "best supporting actor" on my own show. I am appreciative of, and humbled by, this recognition; but far more appreciative that so many of my castmates have received the same. We're a team, but maybe we're a team with a deep bench."
The show also received two nominations for comedy series editing, one for best casting and three for outstanding directing for a comedy series. One of the directing nominations went to actor and director Zach Braff.
"I'm so honored and happy about this," Braff wrote on Twitter.
"Ted Lasso" returned for its second season on July 23.